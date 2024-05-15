Kane Biotech Expands its Wound Care Portfolio with Patented Schultz Biofilm Wound Map

Named in Honour of the late Dr. Greg Schultz, Former Professor Emeritus at the University of Florida and Chief Science Officer of Kane Biotech

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) announces its intent to commercialize the patented assay which is to be named the Schultz Biofilm Wound Map in honour of the late Dr. Greg Schultz, former Professor Emeritus at the University of Florida and Chief Science Officer of Kane.



The Schultz Biofilm Wound Map is the first and only in vitro detection kit for biofilms in the wound bed, which shows their relative location taken from an imprint of the wound bed. Dr Schultz was the first inventor of a patented biofilm wound map for assessing and mapping microbes and microbial biofilms in wounds.

On April 12, 2024, staff and associates of Kane were shocked and saddened to be informed of Greg’s sudden passing. Greg was a world-renowned expert on wound care and biofilms. Greg joined Kane in 2022 and in his short time with the Company, helped establish Kane Biotech as “THE Biofilm Company”. Greg helped lead the way in advancing the development and commercialization of Kane’s coactiv+™ and DispersinB® technologies as part of his ongoing search for the solution to the biofilm problem in healthcare. He was instrumental in the development of Kane’s revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel for the treatment of chronic, non-healing wounds. Greg’s work has also laid the foundation for future solutions to biofilms in wounds and his contributions will be realized for decades to come.

“Greg was not just a revered colleague but a very dear and respected friend. After working closely together for over two years, Greg could still captivate us all with his unprecedented enthusiasm and breadth of knowledge. He was a brilliant, kind, and generous man who has touched so many lives. It was an honour and a privilege to work with Greg and to get to know him personally,” expressed Marc Edwards, President and CEO of Kane Biotech. “Greg’s contributions to the global wound care community and Kane Biotech are immense and will not be forgotten,” said Mr. Edwards. “The Schultz Biofilm Wound Map is an important tool in the identification and location of microbial biofilms in chronic wounds and is a fitting tribute to his legacy.”

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms.



