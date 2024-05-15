ManTech Wins Recognition as Glassdoor Top 50 Best-Led Company

HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and mission-focused technology solutions, has been named a Glassdoor 2024 “Top 50 Best-Led Company” in the United States.



Glassdoor’s “Top 50 Best-Led Company” awards honor companies with exceptional leadership teams that go above and beyond to redefine the employee experience and are based on nearly 200 million employee reviews posted from March 2023 to March 2024.

“ManTech is thrilled to be recognized for having exceptional leaders committed to an employee experience that makes ManTech a Best Place to Work,” said Julie Anna Barker, ManTech’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our leaders represent the high values, mission and purpose of ManTech and lead in a way that brings out the best in our people, who show up every day committed to making a difference for our nation.”

“We’re continuing to see employees face challenges as they navigate the rapidly evolving nature of work/life,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. “But regardless of changes, one thing is certain: the people within an organization remain its greatest asset, and I truly believe employee wellbeing trickles down from the very top. That’s why we’re excited to reveal Glassdoor’s inaugural list of the Best-Led Companies, showcasing those shining examples of companies where senior leadership is putting work/life and people first according to the millions of ratings and insights provided by those who really know a company – employees.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

