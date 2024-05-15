Melissa Launches Data Marketplace, One-Stop Shop for Comprehensive Customer Data

Searchable, User-Friendly Access Spans Diverse Data Sets and Industry Sectors

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taking the lead from consumer online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and others, tech marketplaces catering to B2B (business-to-business) customers are gathering steam. These online platforms aggregate product information, background, and other resources, empowering users to research, evaluate, and even purchase. With its comprehensive ecosystem of customer data quality solutions, Melissa today launched Melissa Marketplace for both technology and business users. The marketplace capitalizes on Melissa’s unique depth of customer data quality expertise and functions as a one-stop shop offering specific data sets, web services, or APIs enabling data quality operations.



“Customer data integration – the lifeblood of any enterprise – is more and more driven by the business side of operations, across borders and industry sectors. Melissa is well-positioned to support this shift, with easy, intuitive access to our vast data resources,” said Daniel Le, chief data officer, Melissa. “With Melissa Marketplace, barriers to data quality are removed. We’re connecting clean, enhanced data to the business teams closely relying on it every day.”

Melissa Marketplace offers both free and premium tools and services, simplifying visibility into true global customer data intelligence. Searchable apps and services categories provide access to address, business, consumer, geographic, international, occupant, property, reference, and postal boundaries. Data offerings support broad global arenas such as philanthropy, healthcare, finance, retail and e-commerce, and public sector operations at the local, state, and federal levels, along with a slate of other global industries.

“We recognize that user needs are as diverse as the data itself. Our tools build on address management to add competitive value to all facets of customer interactions and business operations,” added Le. “Users can tap into Melissa Marketplace to power effective risk management, analytics, and compliance, as well as improved communications and more profitable customer relationships.”

Melissa has been at the forefront of data quality for nearly four decades, offering gold standard address management and identity verification solutions supported by strategic alliances and acquisitions, global postal partnerships, and deep expertise in data quality and data harmonization techniques. Melissa’s data quality tools are HIPAA/HITECH and SOC2 compliant, and offer complete location, demographic, firmographic, and property intelligence on U.S., Canadian, and global addresses. The company’s worldwide footprint has experienced steady growth, and today supports a global clientele with sales and service from key locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and India.

Click here to access Melissa Marketplace or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772) for more insight on the company’s global customer data tools and services.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPoweredPR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777