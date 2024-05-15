Super Sistem Selects Infinera’s GX Series for SSBS Cable System to Expand Connectivity to Indonesia

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that Indonesian network operator Super Sistem Group (Super Sistem) has selected Infinera’s GX Series and ICE6 800G coherent solution to power the Super Sistem Batam Singapore (SSBS) Cable System connecting Batam to Singapore. The SSBS is a subsea fiber optic cable system and is part of a broader initiative to bring broadband to underserved communities. The deployment of Infinera’s solution will help to increase access and provide affordable connectivity across Indonesia, including remote islands in the region.



Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world, with a population of more than 270 million people across its 17,000 islands. Super Sistem’s broader national initiative will connect Batam, Jakarta, and Manado, and include seven landing stations spanning more than 4,700 kilometers. Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G solution will enable Super Sistem to get the most out of its subsea cable by minimizing cost per bit while maximizing spectral efficiency and fiber capacity, resulting in increased capacity, reliability, and reach on its cable system.

“We are committed to Indonesia’s economic development and offering a digital infrastructure that can reliably and affordably deliver connectivity, including to remote regions, which is a high priority for Super Sistem,” said Kelvan Firman, Super Sistem CEO. “Infinera’s industry-leading technology helps us push the boundaries of what is possible with undersea communications, helping to improve communications services within Indonesia.”

“Infinera’s GX solution will enable Super Sistem to leverage the industry’s highest-capacity solution and equip its service provider customers with high-performance services in one of the world’s fastest growing telecom markets,” said Ryan Perera, Senior Vice President, APAC Sales, Infinera. “Infinera is excited to be part of Super Sistem’s initiative to connect Indonesian islands and the rest of the world.”

