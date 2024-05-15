Press Release of Constellation Software Inc.

Submit Release
TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harris operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or “CSI”) (TSX: CSU) announced today several changes to the Harris executive team which will go into effect June 1st 2024:

  • Jeff Bender will take on the newly created role of Executive Chairman of Harris and will continue to oversee the Harris Operating Group on behalf of Constellation Software. Jeff will also continue as a Director of Constellation.

  • As Executive Chairman of Harris, Jeff will continue to drive overall strategy, provide oversight on complex M&A transactions, and support the development of Harris’ senior business leaders.

  • Jean Soucy to be appointed as Harris Group CEO. Jean was previously the President of the Harris Public Sector group.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
jbaksh@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


