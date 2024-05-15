Enphase Energy Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

FREMONT, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which provides an update on Enphase's ESG policies, initiatives, and performance.



“We are pleased to share our progress in advancing a sustainable future for all,” said Lisan Hung, senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of Enphase Energy. “As a leading global energy technology company, our best-in-class renewable home energy management systems are helping millions of people gain access to clean, affordable, and reliable energy. Our continued focus on environmental, social, and governance matters are driving sustainable practices that make a meaningful difference, while building long term value for our stakeholders.”

The ESG report provides an overview of Enphase’s efforts to align business practices with environmental and social priorities. Some key highlights in 2023 include:

Enphase microinverters have produced 80.6 terawatt hours (TWh) of clean energy since inception of the Company.

Enphase’s installer count has grown to more than 8,700, further enabling rapid deployment of Enphase renewable energy management systems worldwide.

Enphase has continued its collaboration with GRID Alternatives, helping to bring solar installations to more than 10,000 low and moderate income households over the course of the relationship.

Enphase has earned an ESG ‘Prime’ rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a ‘AA’ ESG rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), and a reduced risk rating from Sustainalytics, reflecting our ongoing commitment to sustainability.

To view a copy of the ESG report, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 75 million microinverters, and over 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com