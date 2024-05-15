Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,770 in the last 365 days.

CAPREIT Announces May 2024 Distribution

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its May 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The May 2024 distribution will be payable on June 17, 2024 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,200 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.7 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		 CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		 CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544		    


Primary Logo

You just read:

CAPREIT Announces May 2024 Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more