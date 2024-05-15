Playtika Holding Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Second Quarter 2024

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today announced that Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2024:



TD Cowen’s 52 nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024 Location: New York, NY Presentation Time: 10:15AM ET



Baird’s 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Location: New York, NY Presentation Time: 9:40AM ET



BofA Securities Global Technology Conference 2024 Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 Location: San Francisco, CA





Contact your TD Cowen, Baird, or BofA Securities representative to schedule a meeting with management. A live webcast of the presentations will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com. A replay of the discussion will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

