MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot
225 3rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN

Northland Growth Conference 2024
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Virtual

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Craig-Hallum or Northland representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


