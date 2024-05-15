LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in the Riverside Market

INDIO, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Riverside, California market, Northgate. Located in the Coachella Valley, Northgate offers brand-new homes surrounded by incredible mountain views.



“We are proud to provide the opportunity of homeownership in Indio. The demand for our new community, Northgate, has been incredibly strong due to our process, location, product and the ability of delivering dream fulfilment to our customers,” said Mike Durham, Vice President of Operations for Southern California.

Northgate features a variety of one and two-story homes with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Every home comes complete with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package. A full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, including the refrigerator, granite countertops, designer wood cabinets with crown molding detail, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lighting and luxury vinyl plank flooring are just a few of the upgrades that come included in these homes. Additionally, energy-saving features such as programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and solar panels are included as well.

Northgate is located about ten minutes from the heart of Indio, so homeowners will enjoy easy access to the best shopping, dining and entertainment that the area has to offer. An onsite park is located within the west section of the neighborhood, which offers open green space, a playground, a picnic table and benches for a day of family fun. Nearby the community are countless local parks and golf clubs. Northgate is also located about five miles from the Empire Polo Club where the music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach are held. Another notable amenity in this community is that every entrance is gated, providing added privacy.

New homes at Northgate are priced from the $490s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 698-7175 ext 365 or visit LGIHomes.com/Northgate.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton (281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55331b24-1f70-4e4d-8f26-695489ec0bd6