Industrial Valves Market Size, Share, Trends and Manufacturer [2028]

Chicago, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial valves market size is projected to reach USD 99.8 Billion by 2028 and is estimated to be USD 80.4 Billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

The rising demand for valves from healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, establishment of smart cities globally, and rapid deployment of connected networks to monitor valve conditions and predict system failures are the major factors driving the growth of the industrial valves industry .

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major Industrial Valves companies include:

Emerson (US),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

Schlumberger Limited (US),

Crane Co. (Sweden),

Neles (Finland),

KITZ Corporation (Japan),

IMI PLC (UK),

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Bray International (US), and

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (UK).

Industrial Valves Market Dynamics:

DRIVERS: Increasing need to establish new power plants and revamp existing ones

Although valves make up a small portion of a power plant, they play a vital role. In the case of large power plants, hundreds of valves are used to manage steam and water flows. In recent years, improvements in material technology and manufacturing techniques have enabled the newly developed valves to offer optimum performance even in increased pressure and temperature conditions. Control valves are used to diagnose problems and improve the overall performance efficiency of the power plant.

RESTRAINT: High capital investment and low profit margin due to varying valve standards across regions

As outsourcing offers pricing benefits, valve manufacturers focus on identifying low-cost manufacturing destinations. Although they managed to reduce costs, additional issues such as low quality and late delivery cropped up. This led to increased rejection rates and customer dissatisfaction, which, in turn, is compelling manufacturing to make amends to the supply chain to standardize quality across every facility.

OPPORTUNITIES: Rising demand for AI-integrated valves for intelligent water supply

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be described as any algorithm that allows processing data and learning, thereby increasing the system’s performance over time as its algorithm becomes better tested and trained. In a water distribution network, AI can be integrated into various applications, such as predicting flow at one location at one time based on what happened at a previous location, forecasting future scenarios to deal with any contingencies, and choosing the best options available for solving a particular problem or eliminating any bottleneck.

CHALLENGES: Unplanned downtime due to malfunctioning and failure of valves

Malfunctioning or failure of valves results in unplanned downtime or shutdown of a plant. As a result, the facility faces enormous consequences, such as loss in production, heightened repair costs, related labor costs, and wastage of raw materials. Furthermore, this can put a strain on customer relationships as a result of delayed deliveries or poor product quality. In this scenario, replacing or repairing the valves are the only options. However, industry players are trying to overcome this issue by adopting predictive maintenance, connected infrastructure, or condition monitoring solutions. Smart valve monitoring is another development through which manufacturers can overcome the issue of downtime and help customers improve process efficiency.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com