Vietnam Airlines to offer 300,000 cheap tickets during summer peak

VIETNAM, May 15 - HÀ NỘI — The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 cheap tickets during the upcoming summer peak season.

Accordingly, a one-way ticket is set from VNĐ1,098,000 (US$43) for Economy Class and from VNĐ1,905,000 for Business Class. The prices are inclusive of taxes and fees and offered for sale on early-morning or late-night flights.

In addition, better deals will be available if passengers book their tickets at least seven days ahead of their departure.

The programme runs from May 15 to September 6, 2024.

To meet travel demand, Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly ONE million seats on late-night flights on domestic routes in June, July and August. — VNS