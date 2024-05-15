Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,771 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam Airlines to offer 300,000 cheap tickets during summer peak

VIETNAM, May 15 - HÀ NỘI — The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 cheap tickets during the upcoming summer peak season.

Accordingly, a one-way ticket is set from VNĐ1,098,000 (US$43) for Economy Class and from VNĐ1,905,000 for Business Class. The prices are inclusive of taxes and fees and offered for sale on early-morning or late-night flights.

In addition, better deals will be available if passengers book their tickets at least seven days ahead of their departure.

The programme runs from May 15 to September 6, 2024.

To meet travel demand, Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly ONE million seats on late-night flights on domestic routes in June, July and August. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnam Airlines to offer 300,000 cheap tickets during summer peak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more