Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,770 in the last 365 days.

VinFast customers to access extensive network of 700,000 charging points across Europe

VIETNAM, May 15 -  

PARIS — VinFast Auto on May 15 announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Bosch, one of the leading global suppliers of automotive technology and services, giving VinFast customers in Europe access to Bosch's extensive network of 700,000 charging points in 30 European countries and providing them with the freedom and convenience to travel across Europe with confidence.

Building on their two-year collaboration on charging services in North America, Bosch and VinFast have partnered to provide VinFast customers in Europe with the confidence to embark on journeys across the continent through easy access to a vast network of compatible charging stations.

Aligned with VinFast’s principle of "placing customers at the forefront," this partnership highlights the company’s dedication to supporting communities in Europe with their transition to sustainable transportation. It also marks a pivotal achievement in VinFast's efforts to expand in the European market.

This agreement ensures an accessible charging experience for VinFast customers, who can locate, charge, and pay seamlessly through the VinFast smartphone app or directly through the vehicle's integrated infotainment system. They also receive complete transparency over their charging sessions and history, allowing them to manage charging costs effectively.

As Bosch is continuously innovating its charging technology efforts, this partnership ensures VinFast customers are at the forefront of charging advancements and can receive a wide variety of options as they become available. They can also access a more comprehensive customer support system from both VinFast and Bosch for any charging-related issues.

Beyond established markets like the U.S., Canada, and Europe, VinFast is quickly expanding into burgeoning markets across Asia, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. — VNS

You just read:

VinFast customers to access extensive network of 700,000 charging points across Europe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more