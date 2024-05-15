Sustainable Feed Solutions Fuel Expansion of Global Feed Premixes Market; Published by TNR, The Niche Research
Global Feed Premixes Market is Projected to Reach the Valuation of US$ 35.7 Bn By 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 4.8% During 2024 – 2034WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed premixes are typically formulated by nutritionists and feed specialists based on scientific research, dietary guidelines, and the specific requirements of target animal species and production systems. Premix formulations may vary depending on factors such as animal age, weight, breed, physiological status, growth stage, environmental conditions, and production goals. Feed premixes are usually added to base feeds or concentrates during the feed manufacturing process to ensure uniform distribution of nutrients throughout the feed mixture. Producers can adjust the inclusion rates of premixes based on the nutrient content of base feeds, the nutritional needs of their animals, and the desired performance outcomes.
Worldwide Feed Premixes Market Growth Factors
Customized and Specialty Formulations: Increasingly, feed premixes are being customized to meet the specific nutritional requirements of different animal species, production stages, and dietary needs. Customized and specialty formulations address the diverse needs of modern animal production systems, allowing producers to optimize feed efficiency, minimize nutrient waste, and maximize animal performance based on factors which include age, breed, weight as well as production goals.
Increasing Awareness of Feed Efficiency: With growing concerns about resource sustainability and environmental impact, there is a greater focus on improving feed efficiency and nutrient utilization in animal production systems. Feed premixes help optimize feed efficiency by delivering precise levels of essential nutrients, minimizing nutrient waste, and maximizing nutrient absorption, thereby supporting sustainable and efficient animal agriculture practices.
Based on Ingredient Type Segment, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Feed Premixes Market During the Forecast Period?
Antibiotics segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the feed premixes market. Antibiotics are commonly used in feed premixes to prevent and control infectious diseases in livestock and poultry. Disease outbreaks can have significant economic consequences for producers, including loss of productivity, increased mortality rates, and veterinary expenses. As a result, there is ongoing demand for feed additives, including antibiotics, that can effectively manage disease risks and promote animal health. Maintaining animal health and welfare is a priority for livestock and poultry producers, as well as consumers and regulatory authorities. Antibiotics may be used in feed premixes to alleviate health issues and improve the overall well-being of animals, particularly in intensive production systems where animals are housed in close quarters and may be more susceptible to stress and disease.
Based on Form, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Feed Premixes Market During the Forecast Period?
Liquid feed premixes is projected as the fastest growing segment. Liquid form feed premixes offer convenience in handling and mixing compared to dry powder or granular forms. They can be easily integrated into feed manufacturing processes, reducing the need for additional equipment and processing steps. This convenience saves time and labor costs for feed producers, driving demand for liquid premixes, particularly in large-scale feed production facilities. Liquid premixes facilitate uniform distribution of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other essential nutrients throughout the feed matrix. The homogenous distribution ensures consistent nutrient levels in each batch of feed, which is critical for meeting the nutritional requirements of livestock and poultry. This uniformity improves feed quality and animal performance, leading to increased demand for liquid premixes among feed manufacturers and producers seeking to optimize feed formulations.
Based on the Application, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Feed premixes market During the Forecast Period?
Aquatic animals’ segment by livestock is projected as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The global aquaculture industry has experienced significant growth in recent years to meet the increasing demand for seafood products. Aquaculture production includes a wide range of species such as fish, shrimp, prawns, and shellfish, each with unique nutritional requirements. Feed premixes play a crucial role in formulating nutritionally balanced feeds tailored to the specific needs of aquatic species, driving demand for premixes in the aquafeed sector. Aquatic animals have specific nutritional requirements for growth, health, and reproduction, which vary depending on species, life stage, environmental conditions, and production systems. Feed premixes provide essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients that may be deficient or limiting in conventional feed ingredients, ensuring optimal nutrition and performance of aquatic animals. As aquaculture practices become more intensive and specialized, the demand for customized premix formulations tailored to different species and production systems increases.
Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Feed premixes Market in 2023?
North America region is projected as the fastest growing region in the feed premixes market over the forecasted period. North America has a significant livestock and poultry industry, with a high demand for feed premixes to meet the nutritional requirements of animals raised for meat, dairy, and egg production. The increasing consumption of animal protein products, driven by population growth, rising incomes, and dietary preferences, fuels the demand for feed premixes as essential components of balanced animal diets. There is a growing emphasis on animal health and welfare in North America, driven by consumer awareness, regulatory requirements, and industry initiatives. Feed premixes play a crucial role in supporting animal health, immunity, and productivity by providing essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients. Producers prioritize feed formulations that promote optimal animal well-being, performance, and disease resistance, driving demand for high-quality premixes.
Some of the key market participants operating in the global feed premixes market are
o Alltech
o Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
o Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd
o Cargill Incorporated
o Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
o Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab A.M.B.A.
o De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V.
o Kemin Industries Inc.
o Koninklijke DSM N.V.
o Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd.
o Novus International Inc.
o Nutreco N.V. (SHV Holdings)
o Other Industry Participants
Global Feed Premixes Market
By Ingredient Type
o Amino Acids
o Vitamins
o Minerals
o Antibiotics
o Antioxidants
o Others
By Form
o Dry
o Liquid
By Application
o Poultry
o Ruminants
o Swine
o Aquatic animals
o Equine
o Pets
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
