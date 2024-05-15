CLIF BAR Re-Launches “Loop the Lincoln” to Advance Organic Food and Farming Initiatives

Congressional staffers, Organic Trade Association and Ultramarathoner Scott Jurek participate in return of 5K “Loop”

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLIF BAR re-launched its Loop the Lincoln 5K event for Organic Week 2024, which aims to help advance important organic food and farming initiatives by bringing together policy leaders and organic industry influencers. As a leader in sustainability practices, including a 20-year commitment to organic, CLIF BAR welcomed Congressional staffers and industry representatives to this active event for walkers and runners. Scott Jurek, champion ultramarathoner and longtime CLIF BAR athlete partner, was there to motivate participants and share more about his food journey, including his role on product development as part of the CLIF BAR Athlete Innovation Council.



Organic Week 2024 is taking place in Washington, D.C. from May 14-16, 2024. The event, which is led by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), is all about moving organic forward. OTA represents a network of businesses rooted in organic agriculture practices and products, including CLIF BAR. The organization is focused on supporting its membership network and driving continuous adoption of organic, celebrating organic leaders, and working together to advance organic legislative policy priorities.

“CLIF BAR is committed to helping create a sustainable food system, which is why we have made sourcing organic ingredients for our products a top priority for more than 20 years,” said Iryna Shandarivska, Senior Vice President & General Manager, CLIF BAR. “As part of Mondelēz International, we are proud to invest in organic food and farming initiatives as we continue to lead the future of snacking.”

CLIF BAR believes organic can be a catalyst for good. To continue this food philosophy at Organic Week 2024, CLIF BAR is advocating for initiatives that support agriculture land access and conservation and provide funding for organic research to invest in future sustainable food production. These advocacy efforts are strengthened by collaboration with CLIF BAR’s partner organizations, including OTA.

“Our longstanding partnership with the Organic Trade Association is an important part of our efforts to advance organic policy priorities,” said Sarah Beaubien, Senior Director of Impact and Sustainability at CLIF BAR. “Loop the Lincoln is just one of the ways we’re putting our values into action, by bringing people together in a fun event to support the organic food and farming industry.”

“We are excited to partner with CLIF BAR in hosting the Loop the Lincoln event as part of Organic Week 2024. As the leading industry association of the organic trade in the U.S., this partnership is an important part of our mission to grow and protect organic farming practices,” said Matthew Dillon, Co-CEO, the Organic Trade Association. “Together with CLIF BAR, we are working to shine a light on the many attributes of organic, that can make a positive impact on people and the planet.”

Champion ultramarathoner Scott Jurek joined Loop the Lincoln participants as he emphasized the importance of sustainable food sourcing. As a CLIF BAR Athlete Partner, Scott relies on CLIF to fuel his performance with organic, plant-based energy food backed by the latest nutrition science. In his role on the CLIF BAR Athlete Innovation Council, Scott provided input throughout the innovation process for the new CLIF BLOKS Sours, which are made with organic ingredients, and were available for participants at Loop the Lincoln.

“I’m thrilled to join CLIF BAR for Loop the Lincoln and Organic Week 2024 to help advocate for the organic food industry. My organic, plant-based lifestyle has helped fuel my performance, and I know firsthand how important it is to energize our bodies with good food,” said Scott Jurek. “As a longtime CLIF BAR athlete, I am proud to partner with a brand that is committed to using responsibly sourced ingredients and creating more sustainable food systems for future generations.”

Congressional staffers also participated in Loop the Lincoln, and U.S. Senator Todd Young expressed his appreciation for CLIF BAR’s continued support for organic food and farming initiatives.

“Agriculture and manufacturing are both critical industries in Indiana, and we’re proud to have CLIF BAR’s Indianapolis Bakery in my home state employing many Hoosiers. I wish them well today on the Mall,” said U.S. Senator Todd Young.

