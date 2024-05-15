Safety evaluation of the food enzyme α‐amylase from the non‐genetically modified Bacillus licheniformis strain AE‐TA

The food enzyme α‐amylase (4‐α‐d‐glucan glucanohydrolase; EC 3.2.1.1) is produced with the non‐genetically modified microorganism Bacillus licheniformis strain AE‐TA by Amano Enzyme Inc. The food enzyme is intended to be used in eight food manufacturing processes. Since residual amounts of food enzyme‐total organic solids (TOS) are removed in two food manufacturing processes, dietary exposure was calculated only for the remaining six processes. It was estimated to be up to 0.056 mg TOS/kg body weight per day in European populations. The production strain of the food enzyme fulfils the requirements for the qualified presumption of safety approach to safety assessment. Consequently, in the absence of other concerns, the Panel considered that toxicological studies were not needed for the safety assessment of this food enzyme. A search for the similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made and two matches with respiratory allergens were found. The Panel considered that the risk of allergic reactions upon dietary exposure to this food enzyme cannot be excluded (except for the production of distilled alcohol), but the likelihood is low. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the intended conditions of use.