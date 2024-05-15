Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,746 in the last 365 days.

Efficacy of a feed additive consisting of endo‐1,4‐beta‐xylanase and endo‐1,3(4)‐beta‐glucanase produced with Talaromyces versatilis IMI 378536 and DSM 26702 (ROVABIO® ADVANCE) for weaned piglets (Adisseo France SAS)

Following a request from the European Commission, the Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (FEEDAP) was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the efficacy of ROVABIO® ADVANCE (liquid and solid) which contains endo‐1,4‐beta‐xylanase and endo‐1,3(4)‐beta‐glucanase produced with Talaromyces versatilis IMI 378536 and DSM 26702 as a zootechnical feed additive for weaned piglets at the recommended use level of 1800 U xylanase and 1250 U glucanase per kg feed. In a previous assessment, three long‐term trials in weaned piglets were submitted. Two of them were considered to support the efficacy of the additive while a third trial was not further considered due to the large number of veterinary treatments applied. A new trial was provided to support the efficacy of the additive, but it did not show a significant improvement of the performance parameters at the minimum recommended use level. Due to the lack of sufficient data, the FEEDAP Panel is not in the position to conclude on the efficacy of the additive for the target species.

You just read:

Efficacy of a feed additive consisting of endo‐1,4‐beta‐xylanase and endo‐1,3(4)‐beta‐glucanase produced with Talaromyces versatilis IMI 378536 and DSM 26702 (ROVABIO® ADVANCE) for weaned piglets (Adisseo France SAS)

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more