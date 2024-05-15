Safety of the feed additive consisting of endo‐1,4‐β‐xylanase (produced with Trichoderma reesei CBS 143953), subtilisin (produced with Bacillus subtilis CBS 143946) and α‐amylase (produced with Bacillus amyloliquefaciens CBS 143954) (Avizyme® 1505) for…

Submit Release
Following a request from the European Commission, EFSA was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the safety of the feed additive consisting of endo‐1,4‐β‐xylanase (produced with Trichoderma reesei CBS 143953), subtilisin (produced with Bacillus subtilis CBS 143946) and α‐amylase (produced with Bacillus amyloliquefaciens CBS 143954) (Avizyme® 1505) as a zootechnical feed additive for all poultry species. The additive is authorised in feed for chickens and turkeys for fattening, ducks and laying hens. In 2020, the FEEDAP Panel issued an opinion for the renewal of the authorisation of the additive for the species/categories for which there is an authorisation, a reduction of the minimum recommended level in turkeys for fattening and the extension of use to all poultry species. In that assessment, the Panel could not conclude on the safety of the additive due to uncertainties on the characterisation of the production strains and the possible presence of their viable cells and DNA in the final product. Moreover, limitations were identified in the xylanase specifications and xylanase method of analysis. The applicant submitted information to address the limitations previously identified. The Panel concluded that the additive is safe for the target species under the proposed conditions of use. The use of Avizyme® 1505 in animal nutrition is considered safe for the consumer and the environment. The additive is a mild irritant to skin and eyes; it is not a dermal sensitiser but should be considered a respiratory sensitiser. The additive is efficacious in ducks at 75 U endo‐1,4‐β‐xylanase, 1000 U subtilisin and 100 U α‐amylase/kg of complete feed. In other poultry species for fattening (including turkeys), reared for breeding and reared for laying, the additive is efficacious at 187.5 U endo‐1,4‐β‐xylanase, 2500 U subtilisin and 250 U α‐amylase per kg of complete feed and at 300 U endo‐1,4‐β‐xylanase, 4000 U subtilisin and 400 U α‐amylase per kg of complete feed for all poultry species for laying (except for ducks).

