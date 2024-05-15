Dorman Products expands its catalog of cost-saving and aftermarket-exclusive repair solutions

COLMAR, Pa., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of hundreds of new aftermarket automotive components and assemblies.



The new products add to an expansive catalog of more than 120,000 SKUs, a depth and diversity of coverage offering millions of new sales and repair opportunities for customers throughout North America.

Noteworthy among the hundreds of releases are ten Dorman® OE FIX™ innovations, adding to this flagship line of parts designed to save time, money and labor. More than 2,000 OE FIX products offer a level of performance and convenience that customers may not be able to obtain from a dealership.

The list of new OE FIX parts includes:

An upgraded electronic throttle body for popular Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, featuring SensorShield™, a proprietary shaft seal designed to prevent the intrusion of contaminants that can sometimes cause the failure of the factory throttle body. Dorman offers more than 150 electronic throttle bodies and related components.

A power steering fluid cooler with a robust, stacked-fin design enhancement that can help ensure greater durability and longer service life on specified late-model General Motors vehicles. Offering hundreds of fluid coolers, Dorman is one of the aftermarket leaders in this category.

Additional first-to-aftermarket highlights include:

An integrated trunk lid lock actuator designed to match the performance of the original equipment actuator on select Nissan Altima and Maxima sedans. Dorman offers more than 1,200 door lock actuators, providing coverage for millions of cars and trucks.

Two high-demand products designed to match the performance of the OE components on certain Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee SUVs. A shock absorber hardware kit and left- and right-side rear knuckles expand Dorman’s list of parts, kits and assemblies for these popular vehicles.

Three turbo lines designed to match the performance of the OE lines on almost two million specified Ford cars, trucks and SUVs. Dorman manufactures one of the aftermarket’s most comprehensive array of turbochargers and related components.

An exhaust manifold hardware kit, offering fleets a convenient and cost-effective way to purchase the nuts and studs required to secure the manifold on millions of commercial vans, trucks and police utility SUVs.

These are just a few of Dorman’s recent new product releases, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over one hundred years, we have been driving new repair solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

