Data Storage Corporation Reports 20% Increase in Revenue and Again Achieves Profitability for the 2024 First Quarter

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “We continue to execute on our business growth strategy, including new contracts with high profile clients, as well as streamlined operations for improved operations. As a result of our efforts, we witnessed a 20% increase in revenue to $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notably, our gross profit grew 42% with gross profit margin increasing to 36% for the first quarter of 2024 from 30% for the same period in 2023--demonstrating the success and scalability of our business model. Furthermore, we achieved profitability for the first quarter of 2024 and believe as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, we will continue to grow revenue and increase profitability.”

“Importantly, we began the year with the consolidation of our CloudFirst and Flagship subsidiaries. This strategic decision combines the unique strengths and expertise of the respective business units, positioning us to optimize operations, leverage our technical teams, realize greater efficiencies, and improve internal resource allocation, while allowing us to capitalize on cross-selling and upselling opportunities among our customers. As further validation of this strategy, we announced two meaningful contracts during the quarter. We expanded a contract with an existing client, a major global telecommunications company, while also securing a new contract with one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. We believe these are just the first of such announcements that will come from the efforts of the combined organizations.”

“In addition, we are actively advancing our international growth plan, including the recent opening of our London office to serve the European and other global markets. We moved to our new and expanded headquarter location in Melville, NY, which will help support our anticipated growth. These new offices are strategically designed to bolster our growth plans, including expanded technical, sales, and marketing initiatives.”

“Overall, we have developed a robust business strategy that we believe will drive growth and secure sustainable profitability, while maximizing long term value for shareholders. At the same time, we have a strong balance sheet with over $11.9 million in cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2024, allowing us to deploy capital efficiently. We are proud of our continued progress and look forward to providing meaningful updates to shareholders as developments unfold,” concluded Mr. Piluso.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, and voice & data companies, built around technical asset investments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 640,742 $ 1,428,730 Accounts receivable (less provision for credit losses of $62,051 and $7,915 in 2024 and 2023, respectively) 4,437,666 1,259,972 Marketable securities 11,261,565 11,318,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 666,957 513,175 Total Current Assets 17,006,930 14,520,073 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 8,196,862 7,838,225 Less—Accumulated depreciation (5,331,503 ) (5,105,451 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,865,359 2,732,774 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 4,238,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,160 62,981 Other assets 48,436 48,436 Intangible assets, net 1,628,937 1,698,084 Total Other Assets 5,952,204 6,048,172 Total Assets $ 25,824,493 $ 23,301,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,835,868 $ 2,608,938 Deferred revenue 310,123 336,201 Finance leases payable 214,961 263,600 Finance leases payable related party 155,164 235,944 Operating lease liabilities short term 36,733 63,983 Total Current Liabilities 5,552,849 3,508,666 Finance leases payable — 17,641 Finance leases payable related party — 20,297 Total Long-Term Liabilities — 37,938 Total Liabilities 5,552,849 3,546,604 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,929,950 and 6,880,460 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6,930 6,881 Additional paid in capital 39,661,561 39,490,285 Accumulated deficit (19,148,701 ) (19,505,803 ) Total Data Storage Corporation Stockholders’ Equity 20,519,790 19,991,363 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (248,146 ) (236,948 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 20,271,644 19,754,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 25,824,493 $ 23,301,019





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Sales $ 8,235,747 $ 6,879,723 Cost of sales 5,269,275 4,789,978 Gross Profit 2,966,472 2,089,745 Selling, general and administrative 2,752,677 2,130,759 Income (loss) from Operations 213,795 (41,014 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 143,369 103,424 Interest expense (11,260 ) (27,347 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 132,109 76,077 Income before provision for income taxes 345,904 35,063 Provision from income taxes — — Net Income 345,904 35,063 Loss in Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 11,198 15,603 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 357,102 $ 50,666 Earnings per Share – Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Earnings per Share – Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic 7,090,389 6,822,127 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted 7,259,472 6,954,320



