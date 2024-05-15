AYR Wellness Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Q1 Revenue up 3% Q/Q to $118.0 Million, Excluding Discontinued Operations



Q1 GAAP Loss from Operations Improved to $2.0 Million, Excluding Discontinued Operations

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA1 up over 10% Y/Y to $29.1 Million, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%

Company generated free cash flow for the quarter and expects to for FY2024

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, is reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

David Goubert, President & CEO of AYR, said, “2024 continues to be about execution for AYR, furthering the progress we made in 2023 by focusing on improving product quality and consistency, building a loyal retail customer base, rebuilding our CPG brand platform, and continuing to prioritize cost controls. I want to thank our team for their continued effort against these goals. First quarter results reflect continued progress with modest sequential revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins in line with long-term targets of 25% and positive free cash flow for the period.

“Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice's groundbreaking decision in April to recommend the reclassification of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III represents a significant moment for our industry that brings us one step closer to federal reform. This expected policy shift validates AYR’s commitment to building a sustainable business that will win in the long-term, and while we await next steps on implementation of this new policy, AYR intends to continue to improve and refine its operations to position for accelerated profitable growth.

“Our team is also acutely focused on positioning AYR for success ahead of the key state-level catalysts on the horizon in Ohio, where we anticipate converting to adult-use over the summer, and Florida and Pennsylvania, where we hope to see adult-use pass later this year. With only 15 of AYR’s 91 dispensaries operating in adult-use markets, we are poised to take advantage of the significant growth opportunity that the transition to adult-use presents across the majority of our footprint, without materially increasing our fixed cost base. With a strong asset base and tailwinds for the regulatory environment, we look forward to generating meaningful, sustainable, and profitable financial growth for years to come.”

First Quarter Financial Summary (excludes results from AZ for all periods) ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 % Change

Q1/Q1 % Change

Q1/Q4 Revenue $117.7 $114.8 $118.0 0.3% 2.8% Gross Profit $48.3 $49.4 $50.7 5.0% 2.6% Adjusted Gross Profit1 $65.3 $62.0 $62.6 -4.1% 1.0% Operating Loss $(21.7) $(9.5) $(2.0) NA NA Adjusted EBITDA1 $26.3 $29.8 $29.1 10.6% -2.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 22.4% 25.9% 24.7 220bps -130bps



1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures, and accordingly are not standardized measures and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, see the reconciliation tables appended to this release.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights

The Company’s flagship cannabis brand, kynd, launched its first line of premium edibles in Florida and Nevada, allowing the brand to break into the growing edibles market.

Opened the relocated 1,650 square foot AYR Cannabis Dispensary Tallahassee, conveniently located in the heart of the state capital.

Closed on a $8.4 million upsizing of the Company’s existing mortgage for its Gainesville cultivation facility, increasing the principal amount of the mortgage to $48.4 million. Proceeds will be used to invest further in the Company’s Florida business, as well as for general working capital purposes.

In February 2024, the Company completed a series of debt restructuring transactions contemplated by the Support Agreement entered into in November 2023, which retired or deferred the maturity of all of the Company’s Senior Notes due 2024 and certain other debt totaling nearly $400 million by two years to 2026, raised approximately $40 million of gross proceeds in new capital through the issuance of $50 million of additional Senior Notes maturing in December 2026, issued 35 million New Shares and Backstop shares to existing Noteholders, and issued 23 million anti-dilutive warrants (CSE: AYR.WT.U). These warrants, exercisable at $2.12 and expiring in February 2026, are currently expected to result in approximately $50M in proceeds for the Company upon exercise. The Company recorded a loss on the extinguishment of $79.2 million of debt.

Appointed Usec Rho as the Company’s new General Counsel. Mr. Rho brings deep experience practicing law in highly regulated and emerging industries.



Financing and Capital Structure

The Company deployed $6.8 million of capital expenditures in Q1, in-line with the Company’s guidance of approximately $20 million for the full year. AYR ended Q1 with a cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance of $71.2 million.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 137.8 million fully diluted shares outstanding based on a treasury method calculation as of that date (excluding the 2.9 million out of the money warrants expiring in May 2024 and 645,298 treasury shares).i

Outlook

The Company anticipates revenue in Q2 2024 to be flat to modestly up compared to Q1 2024, before generating stronger growth in the second half of 2024, replacing our previous guidance on the full year 2024 outlook. The Company also continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA margin to remain at approximately 25% for the year with normal quarterly fluctuations, and to generate positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow for the calendar year 2024.

i Includes pending M&A and excludes Ayr granted but unvested LTIP shares totaling 5.2 million.

Financial Statements

Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from AYR’s Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Ayr files its financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR+ and with the SEC. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements and MD&A.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measures.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents (loss) income from operations, as reported under GAAP, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-core costs, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, impairment expense, the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, acquisition related costs, and start-up costs.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported, adjusted to exclude the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, interest, depreciation and amortization and start-up costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures are provided in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, those statements relating to the Company and its financial capacity and availability of capital and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions, and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including experience of the Company, as applicable, and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, and outlook of the Company. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “target”, “continue”, “forecast”, “design”, “goal” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions and Risks

Forward-looking information in this release is subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s Q1 2024 operations and outlook, please view AYR’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands, except share amounts) As of March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS Current Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 71,199 $ 50,766 Accounts receivable, net 14,671 13,491 Inventory 113,518 106,363 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 14,493 22,600 Total Current Assets 213,881 193,220 Non-current Property, plant, and equipment, net 313,871 310,615 Intangible assets, net 673,229 687,988 Right-of-use assets - operating, net 131,911 127,024 Right-of-use assets - finance, net 39,895 40,671 Goodwill 94,108 94,108 Deposits and other assets 6,313 6,229 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,473,208 $ 1,459,855 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current Trade payables 25,331 24,786 Accrued liabilities 29,305 40,918 Lease liabilities - operating - current portion 10,210 9,776 Lease liabilities - finance - current portion 9,190 9,789 Income tax payable 13,419 90,074 Debts payable - current portion 20,189 23,152 Accrued interest payable - current portion 7,585 1,983 Total Current Liabilities 115,229 200,478 Non-current Deferred tax liabilities, net 64,965 64,965 Uncertain tax position liabilities 87,653 - Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion 130,581 125,739 Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion 17,049 18,007 Construction finance liabilities 39,177 38,205 Debts payable - non-current portion 172,499 167,351 Senior secured notes, net of debt issuance costs 208,581 243,955 Accrued interest payable - non-current portion 5,632 5,530 Other long-term liabilities 24,971 24,973 TOTAL LIABILITIES 866,337 889,203 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Multiple Voting Shares - no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 3,696,486 shares - - Subordinate, Restricted, and Limited Voting Shares - no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 101,468,851 and 64,574,077 shares, respectively - - Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 9,525,789 and 9,645,016 shares, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,515,155 1,370,600 Treasury stock - 645,298 and 645,300 shares, respectively (8,987 ) (8,987 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,266 3,266 Accumulated deficit (889,176 ) (783,101 ) Equity of Ayr Wellness Inc. 620,258 581,778 Noncontrolling interest (13,387 ) (11,126 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 606,871 570,652 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,473,208 $ 1,459,855





Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Revenues, net of discounts $ 118,040 $ 117,665 Cost of goods sold 67,377 69,383 Gross profit 50,663 48,282 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 39,232 52,050 Depreciation and amortization 12,074 15,614 Acquisition and transaction costs 1,324 2,241 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (4 ) 58 Total operating expenses 52,626 69,963 Loss from continuing operations (1,963 ) (21,681 ) Other income (expense), net Fair value gain on financial liabilities - 27,597 Loss on the extinguishment of debt (79,172 ) Interest expense, net (17,620 ) (7,565 ) Interest income 103 165 Other income, net 1,800 279 Total other (expense) income, net (94,889 ) 20,476 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (96,852 ) (1,205 ) Income taxes Current tax provision (11,484 ) (11,178 ) Total income taxes (11,484 ) (11,178 ) Net loss from continuing operations (108,336 ) (12,383 ) Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (including loss on disposal of $180,753 for the three months ended March 31, 2023) - (185,245 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (185,245 ) Net loss (108,336 ) (197,628 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,261 ) (3,025 ) Net loss attributable to Ayr Wellness Inc. $ (106,075 ) $ (194,603 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share Continuing operations $ (1.08 ) $ (0.13 ) Discontinued operations - (2.65 ) Total (basic and diluted) net loss per share $ (1.08 ) $ (2.78 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 97,884 70,008





Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Operating activities Consolidated net loss $ (108,336 ) $ (197,628 ) Less: Loss from discontinued operations - (4,492 ) Net loss from continuing operations before noncontrolling interest (108,336 ) (193,136 ) Adjustments for: Fair value gain on financial liabilities - (27,597 ) Stock-based compensation 3,465 5,584 Depreciation and amortization 7,345 10,701 Amortization of intangible assets 14,818 14,336 Amortization of financing costs 3,948 573 Amortization of financing discount 1,399 - Amortization of financing premium (152 ) (754 ) Provision for credit losses 259 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (4 ) 58 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 79,172 - Loss on the disposal of Arizona business - 180,753 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,438 ) (2,087 ) Inventory (7,156 ) 3,257 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets (1,145 ) 1,204 Trade payables 938 (6,171 ) Accrued liabilities (1,522 ) 5,640 Accrued interest payable 5,703 5,053 Lease liabilities - operating 388 640 Income tax payable (76,655 ) 10,581 Uncertain tax position liabilities 87,653 - Cash provided by continuing operations 8,680 8,635 Cash provided by discontinued operations - 1,621 Cash provided by operating activities 8,680 10,256 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (6,822 ) (7,187 ) Capitalized interest (1,461 ) (3,589 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 40 - Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital - (2,600 ) Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (8,243 ) (13,376 ) Proceeds from sale of Arizona - discontinued operation - 18,084 Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations - (44 ) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (8,243 ) 4,664 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of warrants 22 - Proceeds from notes payable 40,000 10,000 Proceeds from financing transaction, net of financing costs 8,309 - Debt issuance costs paid (9,096 ) - Payment for settlement of contingent consideration (10,094 ) - Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (283 ) (29 ) Repayments of debts payable (6,247 ) (6,546 ) Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion) (2,615 ) (2,378 ) Cash provided by financing activities by continuing operations 19,996 1,047 Cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - (123 ) Cash provided by financing activities 19,996 924 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,433 15,844 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 50,766 76,827 Cash included in assets held-for-sale - 3,813 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 71,199 $ 96,484 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid during the period, net $ 8,096 $ 5,311 Income taxes paid during the period 486 908 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Recognition of right-of-use assets for operating leases 8,195 1,358 Recognition of right-of-use assets for finance leases 1,502 468 Capital expenditure disbursements for cultivation facility 972 241 Extinguishment of note payable related to sale of Arizona business - 22,505 Extinguishment of accrued interest payable related to sale of Arizona business - 1,165 Reduction of lease liabilities related to sale of Arizona business - 16,734 Reduction of right-of-use assets related to sale of Arizona business - 16,739 Issuance of warrants in connection with debt extinguishment 47,049 - Issuance of Equity Shares in connection with debt extinguishment 94,302 -



