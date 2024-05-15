Sportradar Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Achieved Record Revenue of €266 Million, Up 28% and Grew Adjusted EBITDA 29%

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said: “Fiscal 2024 is off to a great start, building on the strong momentum and progress we made last year. This quarter, we saw broad-based strength across our product portfolio including strong client adoption of our ATP and NBA product offerings. In light of our strong business fundamentals, we are raising our full year outlook and are commencing purchases under our share repurchase program. I would also like to welcome to the leadership team Craig Felenstein as our Chief Financial Officer and Behshad Behzadi as our Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the current quarter was €265.9 million, up 28% year-over-year with broad-based strength across the product portfolio.

Within our new revenue groupings, Betting Technology & Solutions revenues were €218.8 million, up 35% year-over-year, and Sports Content, Technology & Solutions revenues were €47.1 million, up 5% year-over-year. Betting Technology & Solutions and Sports Content, Technology & Solutions accounted for 82% and 18% of total revenue, respectively.

From a geographic perspective, Rest of World grew 19% and accounted for 75% of total revenue, while the U.S. grew 65% and accounted for 25% of total revenue.

The current quarter generated a loss of €0.6 million compared to a profit of €6.8 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) for the current quarter was €47.2 million, up 29% year-over-year, primarily due to strong revenue growth and operating efficiencies which offset higher sports rights costs.

The Company’s loss as a percentage of revenue for the current quarter was de-minimis, compared to a profit as a percentage of revenue of 3% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-IFRS) was 18%, a slight improvement to the same quarter last year.

The Company’s customer Net Retention Rate (NRR) (non-IFRS) was 116% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 111% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, demonstrating the Company’s strength in cross selling and upselling to its clients.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of €494.6 million as compared to €459.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

The Company expects to commence purchases under its $200 million share repurchase program beginning with the opening of the upcoming trading window.



The Company raised its full-year 2024 outlook and now expects to deliver at least 21% year-over-year growth in revenue and in Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS).



Key Financial and Operating Metrics

In millions, in Euros € (unaudited) Q1 Q1 Change

Change Highlights 2024 2023 €

% Total Revenue 265.9 207.6 58.3 28% Profit (Loss) for the period (IFRS) (0.6 ) 6.8 (7.4 ) -110% Profit (Loss) for the period as a percentage of revenue (IFRS) 0% 3% n/a -353 bps Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) 47.2 36.7 10.5 29% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-IFRS) 18% 18% n/a +8 bps Net Retention Rate (non-IFRS) 116% 120% n/a -420 bps Supplement Revenue Analysis Revenue Grouping Betting Technology & Solutions 218.8 162.6 56.2 35% Sports Content, Technology & Services 47.1 45.0 2.1 5% 265.9 207.6 58.3 28% Revenue Grouping as % of Total Revenue Betting Technology & Solutions 82% 78% Sports Content, Technology & Services 18% 22% Geographic Rest of World 200.4 167.9 32.5 19% United States 65.5 39.7 25.8 65% 265.9 207.6 58.3 28% Geographic as % of Total Revenue Rest of World 75% 81% United States 25% 19%

Recent Company Highlights

The Company announced key additions to its leadership team, naming Craig Felenstein as Chief Financial Officer commencing June 1 st and Behshad Behzadi, who joined the Company on May 1 st , as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.

and Behshad Behzadi, who joined the Company on May 1 , as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Signed an extension of the Company’s partnership with the Chinese Men’s Professional Basketball League (CBA) to grow the league’s global presence and help ensure integrity within Chinese basketball.

Announced a new long-term partnership with UTR Sports for the UTR Pro Tennis tour, the top tennis tour for rising professionals. Tennis is the second most bet on sport and UTR provides Sportradar with a consistent volume of tennis matches throughout the year, complementing our tennis portfolio and reinforcing our selective approach to expanding sports rights.

Announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Oddin.gg, a B2B betting-solutions provider for esports, to offer AV streaming of Oddin.gg’s exclusive esports content to Sportradar’s 800+ betting operator clients around the world.

Sportradar made Fast Company’s 2024 list of Most Innovative Companies in sports for the Company’s leading Computer Vision technology and Enhanced Table Tennis solution.



Update to Segment Reporting

In accordance with our Form 6-K filed on May 8, 2024, Sportradar updated its reportable segments to correspond with its previously announced re-organization and changes in its organizational structure designed to drive growth, further streamline its organization and enhance operational performance and efficiencies in the delivery of its integrated portfolio of products and solutions. The Company now has one operating and reportable segment, will report one consolidated profitability measure (Adjusted EBITDA), and will present revenue from two major groups: Betting Technology & Solutions and Sports Content, Technology & Services. There is no change to the Company’s disclosures, measurement, or recognition of revenue in accordance with IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers reported in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Revenue

Total Revenue for the current quarter was €265.9 million, up 28% year-over-year driven by growth across the portfolio, in particular Betting Technology & Solutions.

Betting Technology & Solutions

Betting Technology & Solutions revenues were €218.8 million, up 35% year-over-year primarily driven by:

Streaming & Betting Engagement, up €26 million or 46% year-over-year, primarily due to strong demand for our ATP content and U.S. market growth.

Live Data and Odds were up €19 million or 29% year-over-year, primarily due to premium pricing from NBA and new ATP product offerings.

Managed Betting Services grew €12 million or 32% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher Managed Trading Services turnover and higher trading margins.

As a percentage of total company revenues, Betting Technology & Solutions represented 82% of total company revenue in the current quarter as compared to 78% in the prior year quarter.



Sports Content, Technology & Solutions

Sports Content, Technology & Solutions revenues were €47.1 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year primarily driven by:

Marketing and Media Services up 6% year-over-year, driven by clients purchasing more services.

Sports Performance was broadly flat year-over-year.

As a percentage of total company revenues, Sports Content, Technology & Solutions represented 18% of total company revenue in the current quarter as compared to 22% in the prior year quarter.



On a geographic basis, Rest of World revenues were €200.4 million, up 19% year-over-year. United States revenues were €65.5 million, up 65% year-over-year. As a percentage of total company revenues, Rest of World and United States represented 75% and 25%, respectively, as compared to 81% and 19%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Costs and Expenses

Purchased services and licenses were €65.2 million, up €16.8 million or 35% year-over-year. Of the total purchased services and licenses, approximately €26 million was expensed sport rights. Excluding expensed sport rights, purchased services were €39 million, up €5 million or 14% year-over-year driven primarily by the Company’s investments in its product portfolio.

Personnel expenses were €79.6 million, up €2.1 million or 3% year-over-year as we benefitted from our cost actions announced last year and our focus on delivering improved operating leverage.

Other Operating expenses were €21.4 million, broadly flat year-over-year as we benefitted from our cost actions announced last year and our focus on delivering improved operating leverage.

Total sport rights costs were €90.9 million, up €39.8 million or 78% year-over-year, driven by new rights, in particular our ATP and NBA partnership deals. This increase is in line with our expectations for fiscal 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

In March of this year the Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase program. The Company expects to commence purchases under the program beginning with the opening of the upcoming trading window.

Updated 2024 Annual Financial Outlook

Sportradar is raising its fiscal 2024 outlook for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) as follows:

Revenue of €1,060 million compared with prior outlook of €1,050 million, up 21% year-over-year and representing a 1-percentage point improvement in our full year growth rate.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) of at least €202 million compared with prior outlook of €200 million, up 21% and representing a 1-percentage point improvement in our full year growth rate.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS) of approximately 19%.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Sportradar will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2024 results today, May 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the earnings call through Sportradar’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our operating metric, Net Retention Rate. We use these non-IFRS financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to IFRS measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings for the period from continuing operations adjusted for finance income and finance costs, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of sport rights), foreign currency gains or losses, and other items that are non-recurring or not related to the Company’s revenue-generating operations, including share-based compensation, impairment charges or income, management restructuring costs, losses related to equity-accounted investee (SportTech AG), and professional fees for the Sarbanes Oxley Act of 2002 and enterprise resource planning implementations.

License fees relating to sport rights are a key component of how we generate revenue and one of our main operating expenses. Such license fees are presented either under purchased services and licenses or under depreciation and amortization, depending on the accounting treatment of each relevant license. Only licenses that meet the recognition criteria of IAS 38 are capitalized. The primary distinction for whether a license is capitalized or not capitalized is the contracted length of the applicable license. Therefore, the type of license we enter into can have a significant impact on our results of operations depending on whether we are able to capitalize the relevant license. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA removes this difference in classification by decreasing our EBITDA by our amortization of sport rights. As such, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA reflects the full costs of our sport right's licenses. Management believes that, by deducting the full amount of amortization of sport rights in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the result is a financial metric that is both more meaningful and comparable for management and our investors while also being more indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that some items excluded are non-recurring in nature and this information is relevant in evaluating the results relative to other entities that operate in the same industry. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for evaluating Sportradar’s operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Sportradar’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure.

Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for, profit for the period, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as a supplemental measure.

In addition, we define the following operating metric as follows:

“Net Retention Rate” is calculated for a given period by starting with the reported Trailing Twelve Month revenue from our top 200 customers as of twelve months prior to such period end, or prior period revenue. We then calculate the reported trailing twelve-month revenue from the same customer cohort as of the current period end, or current period revenue. Current period revenue includes any upsells and is net of contraction and attrition over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total current period revenue by the total prior period revenue to arrive at our Net Retention Rate.



The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to profit (loss) for the period, its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include but are not limited to foreign exchange gains and losses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company’s future financial results.

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, in €'000 2024 2023 Revenue 265,894 207,564 Purchased services and licenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (65,218 ) (48,435 ) Internally-developed software cost capitalized 10,526 5,327 Personnel expenses (79,567 ) (77,468 ) Other operating expenses (21,435 ) (21,249 ) Depreciation and amortization (76,856 ) (47,648 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables, contract assets and other financial assets (1,830 ) (1,078 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investee - (2,356 ) Foreign currency losses, net (14,466 ) (3,719 ) Finance income 2,012 4,885 Finance costs (18,749 ) (5,040 ) Net income before tax 311 10,783 Income tax expense (960 ) (3,973 ) Profit (loss) for the period (649 ) 6,810 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss) Remeasurement of defined benefit liability 1 - Related deferred tax expense - - 1 - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to the owners of the Company 4,009 (3,167 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests (12 ) 3 3,997 (3,164 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 3,998 (3,164 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 3,349 3,646 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (574 ) 6,822 Non-controlling interests (75 ) (12 ) (649 ) 6,810 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 3,436 3,655 Non-controlling interests (87 ) (9 ) 3,349 3,646 Profit (loss) for the period per Class A shares attributable to owners of the Company Basic (0.00 ) 0.02 Diluted (0.00 ) 0.02 Profit (loss) for the period per Class B shares attributable to owners of the Company Basic (0.00 ) 0.00 Diluted (0.00 ) 0.00 Weighted-average number of shares (in thousands) Weighted-average number of Class A shares (basic) 209,871 206,524 Weighted-average number of Class A shares (diluted) 223,606 221,241 Weighted-average number of Class B shares (basic and diluted) 903,671 903,671





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited) in €'000 March 31, December 31, Assets 2024 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 274,628 277,174 Trade receivables 82,776 71,246 Contract assets 93,956 60,869 Other assets and prepayments 32,473 33,252 Income tax receivables 5,392 6,527 489,225 449,068 Non-current assets Property and equipment 71,163 72,762 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,644,356 1,697,331 Other financial assets and other non-current assets 11,703 11,806 Deferred tax assets 18,752 16,383 1,745,974 1,798,282 Total assets 2,235,199 2,247,350 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 8,894 9,586 Trade payables 240,885 259,667 Other liabilities 66,016 55,724 Contract liabilities 31,336 26,595 Income tax liabilities 7,034 4,542 354,165 356,114 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 39,554 40,559 Trade payables 902,030 908,499 Contract liabilities 43,969 39,526 Other non-current liabilities 1,584 8,500 Deferred tax liabilities 21,295 21,315 1,008,432 1,018,399 Total liabilities 1,362,597 1,374,513 Ordinary shares 27,551 27,421 Treasury shares (7,873 ) (2,322 ) Additional paid-in capital 669,422 653,840 Retained earnings 159,358 173,629 Other reserves 19,189 15,226 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 867,647 867,794 Non-controlling interest 4,955 5,043 Total equity 872,602 872,837 Total liabilities and equity 2,235,199 2,247,350





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) in €'000 Three months ended

March 31,

OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2024 2023 Profit (loss) for the period (649 ) 6,810 Adjustments to reconcile profit for the year to net cash provided by operating activities: Income tax expense 960 3,973 Interest income (2,037 ) (1,735 ) Interest expense 18,893 5,040 Foreign currency loss, net 14,466 3,719 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 72,818 44,418 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,038 3,230 Equity-settled share-based payments 1,995 8,812 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees — 2,356 Other (2,412 ) (5,313 ) Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes, interest and income taxes 108,072 71,310 Increase in trade receivables, contract assets, other assets and prepayments (43,192 ) (12,196 ) Increase in trade and other payables, contract and other liabilities 18,791 4,530 Changes in working capital (24,401 ) (7,666 ) Interest paid (18,678 ) (4,595 ) Interest received 2,037 1,731 Income taxes received/(paid) 149 (3,331 ) Net cash from operating activities 67,179 57,449 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of intangible assets (63,444 ) (38,511 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,768 ) (2,165 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (717 ) (10,179 ) Acquisition of financial assets — (3,716 ) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 22 — Collection of loans receivable — 21 Collection of deposits 66 201 Payment of deposits (45 ) (73 ) Net cash used in investing activities (65,886 ) (54,422 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of lease liabilities (1,999 ) (1,531 ) Principal payments on bank debt (60 ) (364 ) Purchase of treasury shares (5,551 ) (1,847 ) Change in bank overdrafts 18 39 Net cash used in from financing activities (7,592 ) (3,703 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,299 ) (676 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1, 277,174 243,757 Effects of movements in exchange rates 3,753 (3,446 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 274,628 239,634

IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliations

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is profit (loss) for the period (unaudited):

Reconciliation of IFRS Profit (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, in €'000 2024 2023 Profit (loss) for the period (IFRS) (649 ) 6,810 Finance income (2,012 ) (4,885 ) Finance costs 18,749 5,040 Depreciation and amortization 76,856 47,648 Amortization of sport rights (64,871 ) (37,190 ) Foreign currency losses, net 14,466 3,719 Share based compensation 2,071 8,954 Management restructuring costs 1,620 - Share of loss of equity-accounted investee - 2,356 Professional fees for SOX and ERP implementations - 245 Income tax expense 960 3,973 Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) 47,190 36,670

The most directly comparable IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS) is profit (loss) for the period as a percentage of revenue as disclosed below (unaudited):

Profit (loss) for the period as a percentage of revenue Three Months Ended March 31, in €'000 2024 2023 Profit (loss) for the period (649 ) 6,810 Revenue 265,894 207,564 Profit (loss) for the period as a percentage of revenue 0% 3%



