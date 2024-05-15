Predictive Oncology Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company to host investor call and webcast today, May 15th, at 8:30am EDT

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a science driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, CLIA laboratory and GMP facility, to accelerate oncologic drug discovery and enable drug development, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided a corporate update. The company reported a net loss of approximately $4.2 million on total revenue of approximately $0.4 million for the quarter.



Q1 2024 and Recent Highlights:

Announced that an abstract detailing results of the recent study that Predictive Oncology completed in collaboration with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, has been accepted as a poster presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held May 31-June 4 in Chicago. The study utilized multi-omic machine learning models to identify molecular features that better correlate to short- and long-term survival outcomes among women diagnosed with high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC) as compared to clinical data alone. Models hold potential as decision support tools to be incorporated into daily clinical practice to tailor therapies to individual patients and may also be used to identify novel biomarkers to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapeutics. Presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 3 rd , 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT (10:00am-1:00pm EDT).

Announced a collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Fujifilm to reduce protein interference in bacterial endotoxin testing of biopharmaceutical products, thereby improving drug safety. Per the terms of the agreement, Predictive Oncology will utilize its novel EndoPrep™ sample treatment technology, together with Fujifilm’s PYROSTAR™ bacterial endotoxin detection reagent, to detect residual endotoxins more accurately in biopharmaceuticals by eliminating protein interference from the drug product in the detection assay.

Reported meaningful progress with its FluGen collaboration designed to bring a first-of-its-kind intranasal flu vaccine to market, as part of a $6.2 million Phase 2b grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), a portion of which will be received indirectly by Predictive Oncology, as subcontractor for FluGen, over multiple years. Per the terms of the collaboration, Predictive Oncology will play a key role in making FluGen’s M2SR flu vaccine more stable and sustainable in a refrigerated state as it advances through clinical trials. Successful accomplishment of the solubility and stability goals in this collaboration – which would commercially validate the Company’s ability to solubilize and stabilize a whole live attenuated virus – may lead to future contracts with FluGen for other vaccine projects, as well as potentially other pharmaceutical companies.





“Our first quarter 2024 and subsequent results reflect the breadth and versatility of our technology, from the development of AI-driven machine learning models that can accelerate and de-risk early drug discovery, to our suite of biologics formulations and manufacturing capabilities that support leading biopharmaceutical drug developers and improve their chances of clinical success,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Predictive Oncology. “Our recent announcements of projects with Fujifilm and FluGen, in particular, suggest that demand for our biologics solutions is strong while we continue to advance discussions with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and others on next steps following recent successful PEDAL engagements.”

“Just a few weeks ago, we announced that an abstract detailing results from a retrospective study that we completed with UPMC Magee has been accepted for presentation at the prestigious ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting. This study, in which we successfully developed active machine learning models capable of accurately predicting survival outcomes among ovarian cancer patients, has broad implications. In addition to the potential use of these models as decision support tools to be used in daily clinical practice to tailor therapies to individual patients, we see an opportunity to identify novel biomarkers which may allow us, or a licensing partner, to develop new cancer therapies on our own.”

“Since we implemented our new strategic vision for the company at the beginning of 2023, we have continued to refine our business development efforts, and we are making steady progress conveying to current and prospective partners the unique blend of assets and capabilities that we possess. Our message is resonating, as we are in late-stage discussions on a number of engagements, across both of our businesses, that we believe will continue to elevate awareness of our company among leading cancer drug developers worldwide. I look forward to accelerating contracting momentum as we progress through 2024,” concluded Mr. Vennare.

Q1 2024 Financial Summary:

Concluded the first quarter of 2024 with $5.2 million of cash, compared to $8.7 million as of December 31, 2023, and $4.1 million in stockholders’ equity, compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $(1.04), compared to $(0.86) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2024 Financial Results:

The company recorded revenue of $419,646 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $239,895 for the comparable period in 2023. Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, were primarily derived from the Company’s Eagan operating segment.

Cost of sales was $187,415 and $120,139 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Gross profit margin was approximately 55% and 50% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to a change in sales mix, with increased sales of STREAMWAY systems in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased to $2,627,076 in the first quarter of 2024 from $2,335,984 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased professional fees including audit and consultant fees as well as increased business taxes, offset by decreased employee compensation as well as decreased depreciation due to fully depreciated assets.

Operations expenses increased to $1,102,193 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $878,518 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased employee compensation associated with our research and development efforts.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to $739,734 in the first quarter of 2024 from $370,237 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to severance related to a former executive.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3,416,021 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to net cash used of $3,427,761 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the Company’s net loss was primarily offset by an increase in cash provided by changes in working capital, resulting from higher accounts payable and accrued expenses.

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 5,197,235 $ 8,728,660 Accounts receivable 509,445 333,697 Inventories 441,718 494,374 Prepaid expense and other assets 412,925 521,700 Total current assets 6,561,323 10,078,431 Property and equipment, net 1,087,718 1,233,910 Intangibles, net 245,594 252,457 Lease right-of-use assets 2,582,456 2,728,355 Other long-term assets 124,096 124,096 Total assets $ 10,601,187 $ 14,417,249 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,729,126 $ 1,342,027 Note payable 38,036 150,408 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,904,612 1,631,702 Derivative liability 367 1,376 Contract liabilities 304,320 308,091 Lease liability 540,200 517,427 Total current liabilities 4,516,661 3,951,031 Other long-term liabilities 3,507 5,459 Lease liability – net of current portion 2,027,348 2,188,979 Total liabilities 6,547,516 6,145,469 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized inclusive of designated below Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,300,000 shares authorized, 79,246 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 792 792 Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 4,062,853 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 40,629 40,629 Additional paid-in capital 175,992,976 175,992,242 Accumulated deficit (171,980,726 ) (167,761,883 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,053,671 8,271,780 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,601,187 $ 14,417,249





PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 419,646 $ 239,895 Cost of sales 187,415 120,139 Gross profit 232,231 119,756 Operating expenses: General and administrative expense 2,627,076 2,335,984 Operations expense 1,102,193 878,518 Sales and marketing expense 739,734 370,237 Total operating expenses 4,469,003 3,584,739 Total operating (loss) (4,236,772 ) (3,464,983 ) Other income 18,657 42,228 Other expense (1,737 ) - Gain on derivative instruments 1,009 953 Net (loss) $ (4,218,843 ) $ (3,421,802 ) Net (loss) per common share – basic and diluted $ (1.04 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted average shares used in computation – basic and diluted 4,062,853 3,968,099



