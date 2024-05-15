Krystal Biotech to Present at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the Company will be presenting new preclinical data on respiratory genetic medicine candidates KB407 and KB408 at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference being held from May 17-22, 2024 in San Diego, California.



KB407 and KB408 are modified, replication-defective, non-integrating HSV-1 vectors formulated for inhaled delivery to the lung via nebulization. KB407 encodes two full-length copies of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) and is under investigation for the treatment of cystic fibrosis irrespective of underlying patient mutation. KB408 encodes two full-length copies of alpha-1 antitrypsin and is under investigation for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Both KB407 and KB408 are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 studies.

Data presented at ATS will include new preclinical data related to KB407 transduction of fully differentiated, patient airway epithelial cell-derived apical out airway organoids and production of full-length and fully glycosylated CFTR, as well as an overview of KB408 IND-enabling studies conducted to support initiation of the ongoing Phase 1 SERPENTINE-1 study in patients with AATD.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Murine Toxicology Study of Repeat-Dose Inhaled KB408, an HSV-1-Based Vector for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Presenter: Sara Artusi, PhD

Date and Time: May 20, 2024 from 11:30AM to 1:15PM PT

Poster Session: B70: COPD in the Spotlight: Insights into Disease Pathogenesis

Poster Number: P659

Title: Evaluation of KB407, an HSV-1-Based Gene Therapy Vector for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis, in Healthy and Patient-Derived Airway Cells Including an Apical-out Diseased Airway Organoid Model

Presenter: Sara Artusi, PhD

Date and Time: May 21, 2024 from 11:30AM to 1:15PM PT

Poster Session: C70: From Buds to Breath: Mechanisms and Pathogenesis of Lung Development

Poster Number: P122

The posters will be available to conference attendees. Following the presentation, the posters will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).



CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette, PhD

Krystal Biotech

spaquette@krystalbio.com