Gradiant Launches ForeverGone, the Industry’s Only Complete PFAS Removal and Destruction Solution

The All-In-One Technology Permanently Eliminates PFAS in Municipal and Industrial Water

Boston--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Gradiant , a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced the launch of ForeverGoneTM, the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution to permanently remove and destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The current best available technologies for PFAS treatment merely concentrate or transfer wastes from one medium to another, necessitating further handling and transportation for ultimate disposal by landfilling or incineration.

Gradiant’s ForeverGone pairs two proven technologies, Micro-Foam Fractionation™ and Destruction Engine™, to produce water that meets or exceeds the recently announced latest US EPA drinking water standards for PFAS. Micro-Foam Fractionation separates PFAS into a highly concentrated micro-foam optimized for removal. The Destruction Engine uses electro-oxidation to permanently eliminate the full range of PFAS chemicals from the micro-foamate. The integrated solution achieves comprehensive PFAS removal at the lowest total cost, setting new standards for simplicity, efficiency, and sustainability.

• Micro-Foam Fractionation: Injects billions of microbubbles into contaminated water to separate and concentrate PFAS into a micro-foamate optimized for immediate destruction – without generating waste or using harsh chemicals.

• Destruction Engine: Permanently destroys the concentrated foamate by electro-oxidation using proprietary electrodes. PFAS is completely transformed into harmless byproducts - avoiding the current best practices of waste handling and transportation for ultimate disposal by landfilling or incineration.

ForeverGone's modular design scales easily and adapts to a robust range of feed and product water conditions. The all-in-one PFAS removal and destruction solution is available as standalone containers that can be promptly shipped, installed, and commissioned at customer sites.

"ForeverGone is different from anything in the marketplace - it completely solves the challenge of PFAS contamination. Our integrated technologies remove and destroy PFAS from drinking water and wastewater in one unit, whereas existing options merely displace the problem from one medium to another," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "ForeverGone is precisely the disruptive innovation the industry has been calling for. We are delighted that Gradiant is enabling municipalities and industrial users worldwide to eliminate PFAS from nature, for good."

"Gradiant excels when we identify societal problems, such as PFAS, and apply our innovation and commercialization know-how to address these most important issues,” said Steven Lam, Head of Technology of Gradiant. "We have leveraged our deep knowledge of electrochemistry and material science in advanced oxidation processes for the removal of organics, to now solve PFAS. Destruction Engine’s electro-oxidation process uses unique electrodes to deliver an overpotential that exceeds everything else in the industry.”

Gradiant is now working with customer partners to deploy ForeverGone to their sites, offering a unique opportunity to eliminate PFAS efficiently and sustainably. Forever.

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients’ mission-critical operations in the world’s essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com

