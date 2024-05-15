Chengdu International Aviation Hub Exceeding 1.2 Million Passengers during China's "Labour Day" Holiday

CHENGDU, China, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of China's "Labour Day" holiday, Chengdu has once again attracted the attention of the world with its unique charm and strong reception capacity. According to data released by Sichuan Airport Group, from May 1 to May 5, the passenger throughput of Chengdu international aviation hub exceeded 1.2 million, a year-on-year increase of 10.0%, of which Chengdu Tianfu International Airport became the second busiest airport in China.

At the same time, Chengdu's railway travel data is impressive. During the "Labour Day" holiday period, Chengdu Railway Bureau Group Co., Ltd. served more than 13 million passengers, and on May 1, the number of passengers served on a single day exceeded 2 million, setting a new historical record. Stations like Chengdu East Railway Station and Tianfu Airport Station have witnessed peak passenger dispatches, demonstrating the strong transportation capacity of Chengdu's railway system.

It is understood that Chengdu currently ranks fifth in China in terms of railway operating mileage, second only to Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. With the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Middle Line High-speed Railway, the Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway, the Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway and the Mianyang-Suining-Neijiang-Zigong-Yibin Railway, Chengdu has become more convenient and efficient to connect with other parts of China.

In addition to the airport and railway systems, the construction of the new western land-sea corridor has also made Chengdu an important logistics hub in western China. On May 9, in the yard of Chengdu International Railway Port, located in Qingbaijiang District, Chengdu, 55 containers loaded with TCL semi-finished LCD TVs and supporting parts were ready to go, and this batch of goods will be taken to Lodz, Poland by China Railway Express. A few days ago, on May 4, Chengdu International Railway Port's first 1210 cross-border e-commerce export overseas warehouse goods set off for shipment, which will be transported by China Railway Express across more than 9,000 kilometers to Budapest, Hungary, and delivered to customers in Germany in the form of "rail-highway combined transport".

Relying on Chengdu International Trains, Chengdu continues to strengthen its connection with the world. Chengdu International Railway Port has built a Chengdu international train route network and a global land-sea freight distribution system with Chengdu as the main hub, westward to Europe, northward to Mongolia and Russia, eastward to Japan, South Korea, and southward expansion of ASEAN, forming a multi-directional coordinated operation network of China-Europe (Asia) trains, western land-sea new channel trains, and China-Laos (Vietnam) trains. At present, Chengdu operates more than 27,000 international trains, connecting 112 overseas cities.

This continuous expansion of the "international circle of friends" has set up a "fast lane" for Chengdu to open up to the outside world. With the resumption of the Chengdu-Auckland route in April this year, Chengdu has 70 international and regional regular direct passenger and cargo routes. By connecting Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Africa, the intercontinental passenger backbone route network has been basically formed.

With the combination of Chengdu's profound cultural heritage, unique geographical environment, superior climatic conditions and convenient transportation network, Chengdu has also become a popular tourist attraction. During the "Labour Day" holiday period, the number of tourists in Chengdu reached 14.613 million, a record high. Chengdu's Kuanzhai Alley, Chunxi Road's Taikoo Li Commercial Complex, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and other famous scenic spots are full of tourists, becoming a popular choice for both domestic and foreign tourists.

From the spicy and fragrant hot pot to the flavourful Mapo Tofu; from the sweet and soft glutinous rice balls to the delicious and tempting spiced skewers; from the wide and narrow alleys that show the history of Chengdu to the fashion avenue of Taikoo Li, a trendy landmark; from the speed and convenience of the subway to the warmth and comfort of the city bus... The smooth transportation network allows people from all over the world to easily reach all corners of Chengdu, immersing themselves in the beautiful city's picture, and experience the lively scene of poetic dwelling.

Chengdu, intertwined with international airports and high-speed rail networks, with smooth land, sea and air transportation, connects the world and embraces the future with the charm and vitality of the integration of ancient culture and modern cities.

Source: Sichuan Airport Group

Media contact: Ms. Hou Tel: 86-10-63074558