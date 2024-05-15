Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,732 in the last 365 days.

Voting Results from Constellium's 2024 Annual General Meeting

PARIS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (“Constellium” or the “Company”)  announced today that the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024 (the “AGM”) have been published on the Company’s website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings). 

All the proposals were adopted at the AGM, including the re-appointment of Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Isabelle Boccon-Gibod and Jean-Philippe Puig to the Company’s Board of Directors for a period of three years following the AGM. 

In addition, following their initial appointment as employee directors in 2021, both Jean-Francois Verdier and Wiebke Weiler have been re-appointed for an additional three-year term from the AGM to the annual general meeting to be held in 2027.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

Jason Hershiser—Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher—External Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Voting Results from Constellium's 2024 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more