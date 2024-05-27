Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the arthroscopy devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach $7.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.
The growth in the arthroscopy devices and equipment market is due to the growth in the older population. North America region is expected to hold the largest arthroscopy devices and equipment market share. Major players in the arthroscopy devices and equipment market include Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, ConMed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG.
Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants
• By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers
• By Geography: The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Arthroscopy devices and equipment are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports-related injuries of the hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow.
