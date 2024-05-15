EU expands anti-Iran restrictive measures over military support for Russia’s war on Ukraine

On 14 May, the Council of EU decided to broaden the scope of EU restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its support to non-state armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

This framework, adopted in July 2023, currently prohibits the export of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from the EU to Iran, and provides for travel restrictions and asset freeze measures against persons responsible for, supporting or involved in Iran’s UAV programme.

The Council decided that the EU’s ability to impose restrictive measures will now cover not only UAVs, but missiles too. The EU will now be able to target persons and entities supplying, selling or otherwise being involved in transferring Iran’s missiles and UAVs, in particular in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited. Export of components used in the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran is now prohibited as well.

