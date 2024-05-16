Water Purifiers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water purifiers market size is predicted to reach $47.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the water purifiers market is due to the scarcity of safe water. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water purifiers market share. Major players in the water purifiers market include LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, DuPont, Coway Co. Ltd., Unilever N.V., Whirlpool Corporation, The 3M Company.

Water Purifiers Market Segments

• By Technology Type: RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier

• By Portability: Portable, Non-Portable

• By Device Type: Wall Mounted, Countertop And Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Under-The-Sink (UTS)

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online

• By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Household

• By Geography: The global water purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and other impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. It also decreases the level of hazardous pollutants in it and makes it suitable for industries before releasing it into the water bodies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Water Purifiers Market Characteristics

3. Water Purifiers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Water Purifiers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Water Purifiers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Water Purifiers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Water Purifiers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

