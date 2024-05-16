Air Purification Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air purification equipment market size is predicted to reach $98.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the air purification equipment market is due to Increasing health problems due to air pollution. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest air purification equipment market share. Major players in the air purification equipment market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation.

Air Purification Equipment Market Segments
• By Product Type: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, Induct Air Purification Equipment
• By Technology: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Other Technologies
• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3633&type=smp

The air purification equipment refers to a device used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality.
The main product types of air purification are stand-alone air purification equipment and induct air purification equipment. An in-duct air purifier will be installed directly into the air duct path. It will be installed either before or after the air handler in homes with a central HVAC unit. The technologies involved are HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, ionic filters, and other technologies. The various end-users involved are residential, commercial, and industrial.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purification-equipment-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Air Purification Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Air Purification Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Air Purification Equipment Market Size And Growth
27. Air Purification Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Air Purification Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

