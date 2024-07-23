Firexo enters the world of Motorsport
Firexo enters the world of motorsport having spent three years and eight months in R&D and completing the relevant certification process with the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile).
The company has successfully passed all classes of fire testing under the FIA 8865-2015 standard and is the only company to have achieved this status for handheld fire extinguishers to date.
The company is not only announcing that it has achieved all classes of fire under the FIA 8865-2015 standard but has also tested to Classes A, B, C, D (Magnesium and Titanium), E (Electrical) and F (Oils) and has achieved EN3 certification in Europe and the UK.
In addition, the company has also successfully tested on lithium-ion battery fires with an independent test and research facility in Sweden.
Dave Breith, Global CEO of Firexo states “It has been a long and stringent process but we are pleased to have achieved this FIA homologation standard, we believe that with our ALL FIRES extinguishers that have demonstrated they are capable of extinguishing any type of fire, our portable handheld fire extinguishers will be well received by the motorsport industry and beyond. With the ever-growing number of lithium-ion batteries being designed and used in vehicles across the world, the need to be prepared to deal with any associated fires has increased. As Firexo has been tested and proven to be capable of extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires, as well as all other classes of fire defined in the FIA Standard. We hope that our portable handheld fire extinguishers will be the product of choice for companies that regard safety as a priority.”
Having successfully completed the certification process with the FIA, the company has now started manufacturing dedicated motorsport portable handheld fire extinguishers for use in motor vehicles, race vehicles, surrounding areas of the track, offices and beyond. Firexo is expected to be delivering to the market its first motorsport products in the months ahead.
Not only are Firexo portable handheld fire extinguishers the only products capable of extinguishing all classes of fires, Firexo products also offer further unique benefits in that they are the only portable handheld fire extinguishers to meet the latest FIA 8865-2015 standard and they are the only product to achieve this with 6 sizes of products; 1.4L, 1.75L, 2L, 2.4L, 6L and 9L, with all sizes to be made available to the global motorsport industry and beyond. This will ensure there is a suitable size of Firexo Motorsport portable handheld fire extinguisher for every application.
All Firexo Motorsport portable handheld fire extinguishers will be supplied in striking yellow which is the most visible colour during the day and at night. As Motorsport attracts and entertains global fans and enthusiasts across multiple time zones, Firexo aims to be the guiding light when it comes to safety in the motorsport industry.
About Firexo
Firexo launched late 2018 after years of research creating a globally unique, globally patented and trademarked across the world with its “All FIRES” extinguishant. Despite launching just before COVID the company can still boast servicing 50+ countries and continues to grow fast.
With offices, warehousing and manufacturing spread across 4 main sites, across multiple continents with other smaller satellite sites, the company has the infrastructure to become a larger global business in the coming years.
