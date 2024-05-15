Minister Senzo Mchunu inspects upgrade of Babanango Spring Water Project, 16 to 17 May

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Minister Judith Tshabalala, will undertake an inspection site visit to Babanango Spring Water Project, in Ulundi Local Municipality on Thursday,16 May 2024, following the upgrade to the water supply scheme, and engage with the Zululand District and Abaqulusi Local Municipalities on the state of water provision in the district, on 17 May 2024.

The Minister and the Deputy Minister will be joined by the Mayors of uMzinyathi and Zululand Districts, and the local municipalities of Ulundi, Abaqulusi on both days.

Babanango Water Spring Project is part of the Emergency Upgrade of the Babanango/Inhlengile Communal Water Supply Scheme undertaken by uMngeni-uThukela Water as the implementing agent. It is a cross-boundary water project supplying water to the District Municipalities of Zululand and uMzinyathi.

Due to the sporadic water supply in the area, community members and leaders have identified springs that could be developed and be used for communal water supply in Babanango. The community of Inhlengile informal settlement had initially created a makeshift water infrastructure to be able to access the spring water to augment freshwater supply in their area.

However, the quality of the spring water was not good but with the intervention of the Department of Water and Sanitation, the source of spring water has been upgraded. The water package plant has also been built at the site to treat and provide clean drinking water that complies with SANS 241.

The Minister will engage with the community members in Babanango and in Mondlo, Vryheid, following the site inspection and meetings with the Zululand District and Abaqulusi Municipality on the state of water supply.

Members of the media are invited to events as follows:

Day 1: 16 May 2024

Session 1: Site inspection at Babanango/Inhlengile Water Spring Project

Venue: Babanango Water Spring Project

Time: 09h00 – 11h30

The media Doorstop will take place at this site.

Session 2: Community Engagement

Venue: Babanango Community Hall

Time: 12:00 – 15:00

Day 2: 17 May 2024

Session 1: Ministry meeting with the Zululand District and AbaQulusi Local Municipality

Venue: TBC

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

The media Doorstop will take place at this site.

Session 2: Community Engagement

Venue: Mondlo Community Hall

Time: 12h00 – 15h00

