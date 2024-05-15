Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development visits Thornveld Land Reform Farm in Thabazimbi, 21 May

Department to visit the Thornveld Land Reform Farm in Thabazimbi during the sunflower harvest

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) will on the 20th of May 2024 visit the Thornveld farm (Portion 1 of farm Welgewaagd 233 KB) located in Dwaalboom farming area near Thabazimbi, Waterberg District.

The farm, measuring 1 284 hectares, was acquired by the Department at a cost of R16.1 million and was allocated to a young smallholder farmer as part of the land redistribution programme, in terms of which the DALRRD acquires land for purposes of allocation to black farmers to ensure they play a significant l role in the mainstream agriculture sector.

The farm visit is part of efforts to monitor agricultural activities on the allocated l farm to ensure appropriate use of resources and community beneficiation.

Members of the media are invited to the project tour during the time of harvesting of 974 hectares of Sunflower as follows;

Date : Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Time : 11H00 – 13H00

Venue : Thornveld farm (Portion 1 of farm Welgewaagd 233 KB) located in Thabazimbi,

Waterberg District.

Transport : Transport is arranged for members of the media.

Enquiries: Mr Avhashoni Magada: 0824657848 or Avhashoni.magada@dalrrd.gov.za