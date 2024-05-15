President Cyril Ramaphosa visit George collapsed disaster site in Western Cape, 16 May

President Ramaphosa to visit the George collapsed disaster site in the Western Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 16 May 2024, visit the George disaster site, following the fatal collapse of the the partially built residential building.

Since the fatal incident on Monday, 6 May 2024, government and its disaster management agencies at all levels has mobilised personnel and resources towards the rescue efforts and providing support to the survivors and families of the deceased.

President Ramaphosa remains deeply attentive to the rescue and recovery efforts underway and has expressed his deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased workers.

Ahead of the President Ramaphosa’s visit on Thursday, Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Employment and Labour, Health, Police, International Relations and Cooperation, and Public Works and Infrastructure have visited the site and have been working collaboratively with the Disaster Joint Operations Centre, with the Western Cape Provincial government and the Garden Route District Municipality.

The visit of the President to the disaster site will proceed as follows:

Visit to the Disaster Joint Operations Centre

Time : 10h30

Date : Thursday, 16 May 2024

Venue: Eden Disaster Operations Centre, George

Visit to the disaster site and meeting with families

Time: 12h00

Date: Thursday, 16 May 2024

Venue: George Municipal Civic Centre Hall

Media doorstop opportunity

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za

