BlackRock® Canada Announces May Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs and a Reinvested Distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the May 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of a fund, with exception of XRB, on May 23, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on May 31, 2024. Unitholders of record of XRB on June 3, 2024 will receive cash distributions on June 6, 2024.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.046 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.108 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.060 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.085 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.076 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.077 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.090 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.065 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.089 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.076 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.067 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.111 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.112 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.081 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.100 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.057 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.041 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.055 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.113 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.049 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.114 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.111 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.154 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.087 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.048 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.037 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.072 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.091 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.082 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.082 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.065 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.105 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.259 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.051 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.281 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.067 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.062 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.055 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.057 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.110 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.112 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.081 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.065 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.043 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.225 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.219 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.160 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.108 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.103 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.075 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.079

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated May Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The May cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.189



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about May 22, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

May Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF









Fund Name Fund

Ticker Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.19984



The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

