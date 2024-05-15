Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Uptravi, selexipag, Date of authorisation: 12/05/2016, Revision: 15, Status: Authorised

Uptravi can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should only be started and monitored by a doctor who has experience in the treatment of PAH.

Uptravi is available as tablets (200; 400; 600; 800; 1,000; 1,200; 1,400 and 1,600 micrograms). Treatment should be started at a dose of 200 micrograms twice a day, approximately 12 hours apart. The dose is then increased weekly, as long as it is tolerated, to a maximum of 1,600 micrograms twice daily, which is then continued afterwards. Patients may tolerate treatment better if they take their tablets with food and take the first tablet of an increased dose in the evening rather than the morning. If the patient cannot tolerate an increased dose, the doctor may have to reduce it.

If stopping treatment with Uptravi, the dose should be reduced gradually.

Patients with severely reduced liver function should not take Uptravi. Patients with moderately reduced liver function should start with 200 micrograms once daily. If tolerated, this dose can be increased weekly. For further information, see the package leaflet.