Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $38.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Modern Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the modern manufacturing execution system market size is predicted to reach $38.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

The growth in the modern manufacturing execution system market is due to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest modern manufacturing execution system market share. Major players in the modern manufacturing execution system market include Siemens AG, Accenture Plc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, and ABB Ltd.

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

3) By Application: Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Medical, Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Other Applications

4) By Geography: The global modern manufacturing execution system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

A modern manufacturing execution system is a software-based solution that manages, monitors, and controls manufacturing operations in real-time. This system plays a crucial role in the industry 4.0 environment by enabling data-driven decision-making, boosting productivity, cutting costs, and aiding in the digital transformation of manufacturing processes. The modern manufacturing execution system is indispensable for enterprises seeking to enhance operational transparency, streamline production operations, and adjust to the evolving requirements of the industrial landscape.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Characteristics

3. Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

