Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Attends the Constitution Day Reception Hosted by the Norwegian Embassy in China

On May 14, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, upon invitation, attended the Constitution Day reception hosted by the Norwegian Embassy in China and had a brief exchange of views on China-Norway relations with Norwegian Ambassador to China Signe Brudeset.

