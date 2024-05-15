Bong Go assures protection of pensions for military and uniformed personnel during during pension reform bill interpellations

PHILIPPINES, May 15 - Press Release

May 14, 2024 Bong Go assures protection of pensions for military and uniformed personnel during pension reform bill interpellations Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the Senate plenary session on Monday, May 13, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the financial security of military and uniformed personnel, stressing his position that the pensions of those in active service and retired should remain intact and unaffected by the proposed legislative changes of Senate Bill No. 2501. Sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, the bill addresses growing concerns about escalating pension requirements affecting government budget which is also exacerbated by current economic challenges. During the period of interpellations, Go emphasized the sacrifices made by military and uniformed personnel, stating, "Buhay ang isinasakripisyo nila para mapanatili ang seguridad ng bansa. Iba po ang sakripisyo nila dahil buhay nila ang nakataya." He highlighted the nature of these sacrifices, underscoring the need to carefully consider the pension reform bill to ensure it supports those who risk their lives for national security. Reflecting on past efforts to champion their welfare, Go recalled the salary increases for uniformed personnel during former President Rodrigo Duterte's term, which doubled the entry-level salaries in 2018. The concerns raised by Go are based on reports of low morale and early retirements among military and uniformed personnel, fearing potential changes to their pension plans. He strongly opposed any adjustments that would negate the salary increases previously granted. "Karamihan sa kanila ay may pinaglalaanan na ng pera, expecting na sa matatanggap nila once they retire," explained Go who also serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee of National Defense and Security. Go also mentioned the tangible impact of potential pension cuts, comparing them to significant household expenses: "'Yung ikakaltas sa sundalo, katumbas na 'yan ng isang sakong bigas na pwede nang ipakain ng ordinaryong sundalo sa pamilya nila. Malaking bagay na 'yan sa kanila." Meanwhile, during the interpellation for the measure, Go opened with an urgent plea for clarity and assurance that the pension benefits of active and retired personnel would remain unaffected by the proposed legislative changes. "So, para matapos o matuldukan na 'yung mga agam-agam dito, Mr. President. So, ina-assure n'yo sa ating mga sundalo at uniformed personnel na hindi sila maapektuhan dito? Hindi maapektuhan ang active at ang retired uniformed personnel natin, Mr. President," Go stated, seeking firm reassurances from Estrada. In response, Estrada confirmed that the current and retired uniformed personnel would not see any reduction in their pension benefits. The sponsor also clarified that the proposed pension reforms will maintain automatic indexation for current pensioners. This means that the pensions of those already retired or in active service will be adjusted automatically to keep pace with any changes, such as cost of living adjustments or increases in salary scales for active personnel. This is intended to ensure that the value of their pensions does not diminish over time due to inflation or other economic factors. However, the automatic indexation is not guaranteed under the same terms for new entrants. The reforms propose that the indexation for new entrants will be subject to review. This review will be conducted by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), allowing for adjustments based on fiscal and economic conditions. The dialogue between Go and Estrada delved deeply into the specifics of the proposed changes, with probing the potential repercussions of the reforms on the morale and decision-making of the personnel, particularly concerning early retirement. "Ito, Mr. President, nasa screen. 'Yung mga iba d'yan, kalahati, nag-early retirement na sila kasi natakot sila. Pero may naiwan pa d'yan na hindi nag-retire," remarked Go, illustrating the fear and uncertainty amongst the personnel about the future of their pensions. Estrada countered these fears by emphasizing that the reforms were designed not to disrupt the existing expectations of the personnel. He reassured, "Asahan po nila na wala pong magagalaw. At kung ano po natatanggap nila ngayon, 'yun pa rin ang kanilang matatanggap." As the discussion progressed, Go questioned how the reforms would affect the attractiveness of military and uniform service careers, particularly regarding recruitment challenges. He expressed concern that the proposed changes might deter potential recruits if the retirement benefits were perceived as less advantageous. "Hindi ba tayo mahirapan mag-recruit kung hindi na gaano ka-attractive ang retirement benefits ng military and uniform personnel?" Go asked, highlighting the strategic implications of the reform on national security staffing. Estrada addressed these concerns by discussing adjustments to the contribution rates, ensuring they were balanced and fair, particularly for new entrants now required to contribute to their pensions. In closing, Go pleaded to ensure that the efforts to address the nation's fiscal challenges do not come at the expense of those who have dedicated their lives to public service in the military and uniformed sectors. "To end, Mr. President, I just want to put on record, naintindihan ko po ang concerns ng ating mga finance managers. We all want to address the ballooning pension requirement and prevent a looming budget disaster. Pero para sa akin, Mr. President, huwag sana natin itong gawin at the expense of the military and all uniformed, mga personnel na nagbuwis ng buhay at nagsasakripisyo para sa bayan," urged Go. He passionately argued for a pension system that recognizes and honors the unique sacrifices made by these individuals. "Ibahin natin ang pagkonsidera sa kanila dahil, sabi ko nga, iba po ang kanilang trabaho. Buhay po ang kanilang tinataya nila para mapanatili ang siguridad ng ating bansa. Let us spare the retired and active personnel bilang pagkilala sa sakripisyo na ginawa at ginagawa nila para sa bayan. Konsuelo na po natin ito para sa kanila. Again, thank you," concluded Go.