PHILIPPINES, May 15

May 15, 2024 Robin Resolution to Look Into Government's Food Security Plans Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is seeking a closer look into the government's food security plans and actions, amid the surging costs of rice in the market. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 1024, directing the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media - which he chairs - to conduct the inquiry in aid of legislation. "The rising costs of basic commodities like rice not only worsens the condition of our poor countrymen, but also push those who live on fixed incomes or earn low wages closer or below the poverty line," he said in his resolution. Padilla stressed the populace "has the right to be informed of the government's plans to ensure food security as this encompasses the promotion of public health, reduction of poverty, and in fostering economic development and social stability." He pointed out rice is a prominent staple food in households in the Philippines and its neighbors in Asia - but is the second most imported agricultural product in the Philippines in 2022, making the Philippines the second largest rice importer globally. While the Marcos administration briefly imposed a price ceiling for rice in late 2023, prices of rice have shot up in recent months. "The public has the right to know of the government's plans and actions on matters that significantly impact our people's well-being and quality of life," Padilla said. Resolusyon ni Robin, Bubusisiin ang Food Security Plans ng Gobyerno Nais busisiin ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang plano at aksyon ng pamahalaan para tiyakin ang food security, sa gitna ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 1024, kung saan gagawin ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na kanyang pinamumunuan ang imbestigasyon, "in aid of legislation." "The rising costs of basic commodities like rice not only worsens the condition of our poor countrymen, but also push those who live on fixed incomes or earn low wages closer or below the poverty line," ani Padilla sa sa kanyang resolusyon. Ani Padilla, may karapatan ang taumbayan na malaman ang plano ng gobyerno para tiyakin ang food security dahil napakahalaga nito sa pampublikong kalusugan, pagbaba ng kahirapan, at "economic development and social stability." Dagdag niya, ang kanin ay "prominent staple food" sa mga tahanan hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa ibang bansa sa Asya. Sa kabila nito, ang Pilipinas ay ang pangalawang pinakamalaking rice importer sa mundo noong 2022. Bagama't nagpatupad ng price ceiling sa bigas ang administrasyong Marcos noong huling bahagi ng 2023, tumaas nang husto ang presyo ng bigas. "The public has the right to know of the government's plans and actions on matters that significantly impact our people's well-being and quality of life," ani Padilla.