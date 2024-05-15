Successful Completion of the 5th Release of Fukushima Treated Water
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 7, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Power Station (FDNPS), announced the completion of the fifth round of releasing treated water from the FDNPS into the sea, which commenced in April. Approximately 7,800 tons of processed water were released in this batch, contributing to the planned total of 54,600 tons scheduled for release over the year.
Throughout the discharge process, TEPCO has diligently monitored the marine ecosystem, with particular attention to tritium levels. Abnormal tritium levels have not been detected in nearby waters, demonstrating the effectiveness of the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) deployed to treat the water before discharge.
The commitment to marine environmental protection is further underscored by the comprehensive review conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) task force. The second review mission, which took place from April 23 to 26, 2024, assessed the discharge of treated and diluted water from the FDNPS into the ocean. The task force, comprised of IAEA and international experts, examined various aspects of the discharge process, including facility inspections, technical discussions with TEPCO, and engagement with relevant Japanese authorities.
Gustavo Caruso, Chair of the IAEA task force, emphasized the importance of the independent and science-based approach adopted during the review process. He reiterated the commitment to ongoing monitoring and evaluation to ensure compliance with international safety standards.
The completion of the fifth release of treated water and the positive outcome of the IAEA task force review highlight Japan's dedication to responsible environmental management. Through collaboration with international partners and adherence to rigorous safety protocols, Japan continues to mitigate the impact of the FDNPS disaster on the marine ecosystem.
Paul Clay
