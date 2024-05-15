The Market for Global Savory Ingredients Industry Size, Share, Growth Trends, Insights, and Projections – You Need to Know

Chicago, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savory ingredients play a pivotal role in enhancing the taste and flavor of various food products across the globe. They are widely used in the food industry to add richness, depth, and complexity to dishes, thereby catering to the evolving preferences of consumers. The global savory ingredients market , valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2024, showcases a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 12.1 billion by 2029, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The global savory ingredients market is witnessing robust growth, driven by factors such as increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, changing dietary preferences, and advancements in food technology. This article delves into the market dynamics, segmented by ingredient type, form, origin, application, and region.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193325783

Savory Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

The savory ingredients market can be segmented based on the type of ingredients used:

a. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG): MSG is one of the most used savory ingredients globally. It enhances the umami taste in food products and is widely used in soups, sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

b. Yeast Extracts: Yeast extracts are natural flavor enhancers derived from yeast cells. They contain glutamic acid, which provides a savory taste to food products. Yeast extracts are extensively used in soups, sauces, seasonings, and snacks.

c. Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP): HVP is a savory ingredient derived from vegetables such as soybeans, corn, and wheat. It is produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of vegetable proteins and is used to enhance the flavor of processed foods, including snacks, sauces, and meat products.

d. Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins (HAPs): HAPs are savory ingredients derived from animal proteins such as beef, chicken, and pork. They are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of animal proteins and are used to impart a meaty flavor to food products.

e. Nucleotides: Nucleotides are flavor enhancers that work synergistically with other savory ingredients to amplify taste perception. They are often used in combination with MSG and yeast extracts to enhance the overall flavor profile of food products.

Market by Form

Savory ingredients are available in various forms to cater to the diverse needs of the food industry:

a. Powder: Powdered savory ingredients are convenient to use and can be easily incorporated into dry food formulations such as seasonings, spice blends, and dry soup mixes.

b. Liquid: Liquid savory ingredients are commonly used in liquid-based food products such as soups, sauces, marinades, and dressings. They offer ease of dispersion and uniform flavor distribution in liquid formulations.

Market by Origin

Savory ingredients can be categorized based on their origin:

a. Natural: Natural savory ingredients are derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and microorganisms. They are perceived as healthier alternatives to synthetic ingredients and are preferred by consumers seeking clean-label products.

b. Synthetic: Synthetic savory ingredients are chemically synthesized compounds designed to mimic the flavor-enhancing properties of natural ingredients. While they may offer cost and flavor consistency advantages, they are subject to scrutiny regarding their safety and health implications.

Market by Application

The application of savory ingredients spans across various food and feed sectors:

a. Food: Savory ingredients are extensively used in the food industry to enhance the taste, aroma, and overall sensory experience of food products. They find applications in savory snacks, processed meats, ready-to-eat meals, savory baked goods, and savory sauces.

b. Feed: Savory ingredients are also used in animal feed formulations to improve palatability and feed intake. They are added to feed pellets, concentrates, and premixes to enhance the flavor and nutritional value of animal feeds, thereby promoting animal health and performance.

Market by Region

The global savory ingredients market is geographically diversified, with key regions including:

a. North America: The North American savory ingredients market is driven by the high demand for processed and convenience foods, coupled with the growing trend of flavor innovation in the food industry.

b. Europe: Europe is a prominent market for savory ingredients, with increasing consumer preference for natural and clean-label products driving the demand for natural savory ingredients in the region.

c. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the savory ingredients market, fueled by the expanding food processing industry, urbanization, and changing dietary habits across emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

d. Latin America: Latin America presents significant growth opportunities for savory ingredient manufacturers, owing to the rising consumption of processed foods and snacks in the region.

e. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region are experiencing increasing demand for savory ingredients due to the growing popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals among consumers.

Request Sample Pages of Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193325783

Conclusion

The global savory ingredients market is characterized by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and dynamic market trends. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, clean-label formulations, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. With the growing demand for flavorful and indulgent food products, the savory ingredients market is poised for continued growth and expansion in the coming years.

Browse Related Reports:

Food Flavors Market

Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market

Food Extrusion Market

Yeast Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com