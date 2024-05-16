Microgrid Monitoring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Microgrid Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Microgrid Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the microgrid monitoring market size is predicted to reach $5.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.
The growth in the microgrid monitoring market is due to the growing demand for clean energy. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest microgrid monitoring market share. Major players in the microgrid monitoring market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., and ABB Ltd.
Microgrid Monitoring Market Segments
•By Component: Hardware, Software, Service
•By Grid type: On Grid, Off Grid
•By Application: Military, Campus, Community, Island, Remote
•By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities
•By Geography: The global microgrid monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Microgrid monitoring refers to the process of continuously observing and analysing the performance, status, and condition of a microgrid system. A microgrid is a localized energy system operating independently or in conjunction with the main power grid. Microgrid monitoring helps optimize energy usage, detect faults, and improve reliability in decentralized power systems, ensuring efficient operation and cost savings.
