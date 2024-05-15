Be encouraged, perform duties faithfully, and safeguard national security

MACAU, May 15 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, fully affirmed the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government’s and relevant law enforcement agencies’ clear understanding of the current national security risks they were facing.

Director Xia visited the National Security Education Exhibition on Tuesday (14 May). He arrived in Macao on Monday (13 May) for a seven-day inspection and research tour.

Vice Chairman of the MSAR’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security, and Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, said that Director Xia also fully acknowledged the MSAR Government’s effort on related law enforcement, as well as the publicity and education work in relation to national security.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, on behalf of the MSAR Government, and Secretary Wong, on behalf of the security authorities, sincerely thanked the central authorities for their strong interest, care and support regarding the MSAR's work in safeguarding national security. They also thanked Director Xia for his encouragement to the city’s security forces and security departments.

Secretary Wong said that in the past year, the security authorities had closely adhered to the six requirements laid out by Director Xia during his visit to Macao last year.

The MSAR Government would continue to engage with the existing mechanisms for safeguarding national security, and optimise the legal system in that regard. Such work would be done under the leadership of the Chief Executive, with the supervision, guidance, coordination and support of the MSAR’s National Security Affairs Advisor; as well as the assistance and cooperation of the MSAR’s National Security Technical Advisors. Such work would be under the coordination of the MSAR’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security, in strict accordance with the newly-revised Law on Safeguarding National Security.

Secretary Wong also said the MSAR Government was dedicated to safeguarding national security, social order and financial security; and further building a security defence line for the country and for the MSAR. This was in order effectively to respond to the impact and challenges of external pressure and any internal difficulties regarding the country’s overall security.

The security authorities would carry out relevant work within the scope of their responsibilities, in accordance with the existing national security supporting laws and regulations. They would also cooperate regarding the effective implementation of relevant laws and regulations; and follow the overall legislative plan of the MSAR Government. This was in order to continue to improve the legal system for maintaining national security in the MSAR, as well as the system for implementing national security and the work mechanism relating to it.

Meanwhile, the MSAR would also work to increase awareness of dangers; adhere to ‘bottom-line’ thinking; continue to pay attention to, and be vigilant about, various risks and hazards in the country and in Macao; keenly assess threats, and actively prevent or if necessary control them; and fully defend overall national security, and the prosperity and stability of Macao’s society. All these efforts would lead to greater contributions to the country and to Macao.

Overall, the security authorities will deploy utmost effort to make greater contributions to the country and to society.