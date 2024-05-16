Commercial Drones Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The commercial drones market size is predicted to reach $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial drones market size is predicted to reach $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the commercial drones market is due to commercial drones. North America region is expected to hold the largest commercial drones market share. Major players in the commercial drones market include SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Parrot SA, AeroVironment Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., Draganfly Inc., 3D Robotics Inc., AsTec.

Commercial Drones Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed wing drones, Rotary blade drones, Hybrid drones

• By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

• By Application: Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & archaeology, Others

• By Geography: The global commercial drones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Commercial drone refers to unmanned aerial vehicles that are used for industrial and business purposes. These multi-functional flying devices are used by entities to collect and consolidate data and conduct safety and security checks and inspections.

