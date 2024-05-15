(Video) UK Lawmakers Call for Decisive Action Against Iran’s Regime and Its Terrorism

On May 7, experts and lawmakers from the House of Commons and House of Lords in the UK addressed the threat of terrorism and internal threats posed by the Iranian regime. The event featured a video message from Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the (NCRI). Mrs.Maryam Rajavi reiterated that the Iranian Resistance has emphasized from the outset the regime’s role in fueling conflicts in the Middle East, stating that the “head of the snake of warmongering and terrorism is in Iran under the mullahs’ rule.” Prof. AlejoVidal-Quadras pointed out a shift in the tactics of the Iranian regime. How carried out assassinations, by hiring professional criminal networks, such as mafias, to execute its targets. He underscored the Iranian regime’s responsibility for the attack. MP Jones said, “Creative action against the regime is now essential. It should start with the prescription of the IRGC, which has been called by both Houses, rather than relying solely on retroactive sanctions and the verbal condemnation of terrorism. Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament “We should be clear, the regime has no interest in compromise. It persists in its warmongering, terrorism, and repression tactics to cling to power as the popular uprising led by the NCRI Resistance Units grow and expand.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that in a conference held at the United Kingdom's Parliament on Tuesday, May 7, experts and lawmakers from the House of Commons and House of Lords convened to address the threat of terrorism and internal threats posed by the Iranian regime. The event featured a video message from Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).In her address, Mrs. Rajavi stated that the Iranian regime’s terrorist attack on Professor Alejo Vidal-Quadras showed that his efforts to establish a firm European and international policy towards the regime and his ongoing support for the Iranian people’s resistance have severely cornered the regime.She reiterated that the Iranian Resistance has emphasized from the outset the regime’s role in fueling conflicts in the Middle East, stating that the “head of the snake of warmongering and terrorism is in Iran under the mullahs’ rule.”The NCRI President-elect also elaborated that the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has turned to a major war in the Middle East to prevent uprisings by the Iranian people and plays a decisive role in igniting and continuing this war.European governments still refrain from adopting a firm policy against a regime that has turned the Red Sea into a battleground through its proxy groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.“In step with provoking the conflict in the region, the regime has been waging another brutal war against the Iranian people,” she added. “It has executed some 80 prisoners just in the last two weeks. An example of the countless crimes committed by the regime is the brutal murder of the 16-year-old Nika Shakarami during the 2022 uprising.”In the end, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi called on governments and international bodies to formally designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity, declare the Iranian regime as a threat to world peace and security under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter; activate the snapback mechanism in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and recognize the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the regime.David Jones, Member of Parliament and former British Minister, emphasized the government’s acknowledgment of domestic threats posed by the clerical regime in Iran, leading to coordinated sanctions with the United States against Iranian officials responsible for UK-based threats. The sanctions target the regime’s attempts to export repression and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders.MP Jones said, “Creative action against the regime is now essential. It should start with the prescription of the IRGC, which has been called for by the House of Commons and by many in the House of Lords, rather than relying solely on retroactive sanctions and the verbal condemnation of terrorism and repression.We must also make clear that the regime is using its embassies and diplomatic missions and diplomats to facilitate, plan, and carry out international acts of terror, with a focus, again, on the PMOI and the NCRI.”In his speech, Professor Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former Vice President of the European Parliament, recounted his harrowing experience of surviving the recent assassination attempt.He emphasized the profound challenges of psychological recovery, highlighting the enduring impact of anxiety and depression. Despite these hardships, Vidal-Quadras expressed renewed vigor in his efforts to promote freedom and democracy in Iran, particularly in collaboration with the Iranian Resistance.Reflecting on the political significance of the attack, Vidal-Quadras pointed out a shift in the tactics of the Iranian regime. Previously, the regime directly carried out assassinations, but now it resorts to hiring professional criminal networks, such as mafias, to execute its targets. He underscored the Iranian regime’s responsibility for the attack, noting the absence of denial or response from the Iranian embassy in Madrid.Transitioning to policy recommendations, Vidal-Quadras urged a fundamental shift away from ineffective approaches that have persisted for decades. He advocated for a policy of international isolation, including diplomatic and trade sanctions, coupled with robust support for human rights and democratic forces within Iran.Additionally, he called for financial pressure on the Iranian regime and unequivocal support for the Iranian Resistance. Finally, he emphasized the urgency of designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization, citing its destabilizing influence globally.Vidal-Quadras concluded by urging Western governments to heed the voices of parliamentary institutions advocating for regime change in Iran and to adopt policies aligned with these calls for action., commended Prof. Vidal-Quadras for his steadfast advocacy and noted their shared designation on Tehran’s sanctions list, signaling effective opposition to the regime’s brutality. He underscored the regime’s responsibility for atrocities, including the recent captivity of hostages in Gaza, and called for international accountability for Tehran’s crimes and terrorism.The MP warned of the regime’s use of criminal networks to target dissidents abroad, mirroring its destabilization tactics in the Middle East. Calling for an end to Western appeasement policy, he said, “We should be clear, the regime has no interest in compromise. It persists in its warmongering, terrorism, and repression tactics to cling to power as the popular uprising led by the NCRI Resistance Units grow and expand.”Concluding with a four-point plan, MP Blackman urged the imposition of comprehensive sanctions, support for Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a democratic Iran, and swift action to prevent the regime from acquiring nuclear weapons. He expressed hope for a free and democratic Iran and called on fellow parliamentarians to join the fight for justice and human rights.In his remarks, Lord David Alton paid tribute to his late colleague Sir David Amess, highlighting Amess’s dedication to advocating for the people of Iran and his support for democratic initiatives like the NCRI. He echoed Bob Blackman’s call for Madame Rajavi to be invited to address the British Parliament, stressing the importance of promoting freedom of speech.Lord Alton said, “I would call on the UK, the EU, and European leaders to adopt a firm policy towards this criminal regime. But a policy that recognizes the Iranian people’s fight for a free, secular, and democratic Republic, and backs the democratic alternative spearhead headed by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. I’m proud to stand with you and the Iranian people on the right side of history and for justice and democracy in Iran.”Highlighting recent legal actions taken by Argentina against Iranian officials implicated in terrorist activities, Alton emphasized the need for international accountability. He urged the UK government to issue international arrest warrants for Iranian officials involved in kidnappings and assassinations on British soil.Sir Roger Gale, Member of Parliament, praised Prof. Vidal-Quadras for his courageous stance against the Iranian regime and his unwavering support for the NCRI since surviving an assassination attempt. He emphasized the shared risk faced by those who speak out against injustice but stressed that such threats would not deter their commitment to the cause.Sir Roger Gale said, “The more we see this regime struggling to contain the Iranian people’s efforts for a revolution, the more we must do to redouble our efforts in support of the Iranian people who’ve shown that they will deliver that revolution. Rather than extending the regime’s life through appeasement, we must support the Iranian people. The way to save lives moving forward is for the Iranian people to have the truly democratic Republic that they seek to deliver.”He underscored the role of the IRGC in perpetuating violence and instability, both within Iran and across the Middle East, and called for its designation as a terrorist organization. Sir Gale concluded by urging decisive action to dismantle the regime’s network of influence, including shutting down its embassies and deporting individuals with direct links to the IRGC.Lord Alex Carlyle, expressed his gratitude to Prof. Vidal-Quadras for his courageous speech, highlighting his vision, determination, and eloquence. Reflecting on his involvement with the NCRI, Lord Carlyle shared his pride in the organization’s resilience and dedication to their cause.He recounted his visits to the PMOI’s headquarters in Albania, where he witnessed their unwavering commitment. Lord Carlyle also commended the Albanian government for their support despite the immense pressure from Tehran.Touching upon the pervasive influence of the Iranian regime, Lord Carlyle emphasized the need for vigilance in the face of surveillance and threats. Despite the challenges, he remained hopeful for Iran’s future, expressing optimism that change would eventually come.In his address, former MEP Struan Stevenson vehemently called for decisive measures against the Iranian regime, denouncing its continued sponsorship of terrorism, warmongering, and human rights abuses.Mr. Stevenson said, “With a collapsing economy, widespread poverty, and repeated uprisings in Iran, the Iranian people are bravely demanding the overthrow of the regime, chanting ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the mullahs.’ They don’t want autocratic tyranny; they want democracy.The NCRI and its key component, the MEK, led by Maryam Rajavi, represent the opposition the Mullahs fear and loathe. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) is the only organized entity capable of toppling the regime and restoring peace, justice, freedom, and democracy to Iran.”Urging Western countries to abandon appeasement policies, the former MEP from Scotland called for concrete actions, including listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization and imposing harsh sanctions on regime leaders and entities engaging with Iran.He also called for the adoption of legislation similar to the MAHSA Act which was passed by the US Congress and shutting down the regime’s embassies in Europe and the UK, which have become hubs for planning terrorist acts against dissidents.Lord Dholakia, a member of the House of Lords, emphasized the urgent need for unified action against the Iranian regime’s threats. Reflecting on the significance of Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, he commended the bravery of Iranian women in leading the opposition against the regime.Lord Dholakia highlighted the imperative of banning the IRGC, citing its history of activities detrimental to British interests. He acknowledged the support of colleagues in advocating for measures to address the Iranian regime’s oppressive tactics, including the mistreatment of individuals in Camp Ashraf.In conclusion, Lord Dholakia reaffirmed the solidarity of parliamentarians with the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom, liberty, and justice. He emphasized the need for collective action to confront the growing threat posed by the Iranian regime and reiterated the commitment to stand by the Iranian people until victory is achieved.Theresa Villiers, Member of Parliament for the United Kingdom, recounted her attendance at the 2018 summit in Paris, targeted by an Iranian diplomat later convicted of a terrorist bomb plot. She also raised concerns about organizations in the UK with links to the Iranian regime and the IRGC, advocating for action against them.Highlighting Iran’s malevolent influence in conflict zones, Villiers pointed to headlines linking the Iranian regime to destructive drones in Ukraine and funding of terrorist proxies across the Middle East.She emphasized the regime’s mistreatment of women, highlighting their second-class status and the prevalence of domestic abuse, calling for recognition of the bravery of those protesting against such injustices.Villiers welcomed the NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan for a democratic, secular republic in Iran and reiterated the call for the UK to prescribe the IRGC due to its harmful activities.In his remarks, Member of Parliament Sammy Wilson underscored the need to confront the Iranian regime, particularly the IRGC, which he described as the “head of the terrorist snake.” He said, “The Iranian regime’s desperation is palpable as it senses its impending end. To extend its grip on power, it resorts to extreme measures, including executions, instigating conflicts in the Middle East, supporting terrorist proxies, and leveraging the criminal underworld to target dissidents globally."The MP added, "Sanctions are a start, but more is needed. Listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization might affect diplomatic relations, but it's crucial to send a strong message to the Iranian regime: their behavior will not be tolerated. This also opens the door to engage with the opposition, those who represent the oppressed in Iran."

