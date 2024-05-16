Network Telemetry Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Network Telemetry Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5%” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Network Telemetry Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the network telemetry market size is predicted to reach $2.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5%.

The growth in the network telemetry market is due to the increasing number of network assaults and security breaches. North America region is expected to hold the largest network telemetry market share. Major players in the network telemetry market include Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

Network Telemetry Market Segments

1. By Components: Service, Solutions

2. By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3. By Organizational Size: Small Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4. By End-Use: Verticals, Service Providers

5. By Geography: The global network telemetry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Network telemetry refers to the process of collecting and analyzing data from network devices and infrastructure to gain insights about network performance, security, and operational efficiency. This process enables the detection of abnormal behavior or suspicious activities on the network, such as unusual traffic patterns, unauthorized access attempts, or security breaches. It also allows for a better understanding of network operations by gathering information about routers, switches, servers, and applications to gain insights into their functionality and data flow.

