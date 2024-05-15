VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2024 to be held in August

VIETNAM, May 15 - HÀ NỘI — The 28th International VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines Expo (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2024) will take place in HCM City from August 8-10.

Covering an area of 36,000sq.m, this year’s exhibition is 40 per cent bigger compared to previous years with 1,200 booths and space for 900 businesses from 20 nations and territories, according to a representative from organiser Vinexad.

A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, seafood, as well as machinery and equipment for food production, packaging and preservation. The exhibition is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.

Notably, renowned Vietnamese chefs, including Luke Nguyễn, Trần Vĩnh, and Liêu Phi Yến will bring eye-watering culinary performances, paying hommage to the unique taste of Việt Nam.

Last year, the exhibition was attended by more than 17,000 commercial visitors, most of whom were owners of domestic food and beverage production businesses, importers, distributors and retailers and restaurant/hotel owners, along with 8,000 shoppers.

According to iPOS.vn, a company specialising in manufacturing and trading professional and modern software and hardware solutions in the F&B industry, the market value of this industry in Việt Nam this year is expected to increase by 10.92 per cent from 2023 to surpass VNĐ655 trillion (US$25.7 billion). — VNS