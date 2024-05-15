Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,660 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professionals

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/14/24 at approximately 2018 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professionals

 

ACCUSED: Edward Rose                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a male attempting to assault fire fighters at his residence in the town of Newbury. Troopers responded and made contact with Edward Rose (33) of Newbury. Further investigations revealed Rose was continuously attempting to assault Wells River Fire Fighters with a stick while they were responding to a fire at his address. Rose was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he was cited to appear in Orange County Court on June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours for the charge of Assault on Protected Professionals.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/24 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Orange County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attatched

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professionals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more