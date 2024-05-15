St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professionals
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4003700
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/14/24 at approximately 2018 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professionals
ACCUSED: Edward Rose
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a male attempting to assault fire fighters at his residence in the town of Newbury. Troopers responded and made contact with Edward Rose (33) of Newbury. Further investigations revealed Rose was continuously attempting to assault Wells River Fire Fighters with a stick while they were responding to a fire at his address. Rose was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he was cited to appear in Orange County Court on June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours for the charge of Assault on Protected Professionals.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attatched
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.