St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professionals

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4003700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/14/24 at approximately 2018 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professionals

ACCUSED: Edward Rose

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a male attempting to assault fire fighters at his residence in the town of Newbury. Troopers responded and made contact with Edward Rose (33) of Newbury. Further investigations revealed Rose was continuously attempting to assault Wells River Fire Fighters with a stick while they were responding to a fire at his address. Rose was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he was cited to appear in Orange County Court on June 19, 2024, at 0830 hours for the charge of Assault on Protected Professionals.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attatched

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.